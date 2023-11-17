Within the program “Ecosystems of the Siberian Arctic Seas,” carried out by Shirshov Institute of Oceanology, Russian Academy of Sciences since 2007, studies of the water structure and spatial variability of the parameters of the carbonate system have been performed, and the intensity and direction of the carbon dioxide flux over the continental slope of the Laptev Sea and in the Vilkitsky Strait in September 2018 have been calculated. The presence of several main water masses that govern the water structure in the study area is shown. A strong spatial variability of the parameters of the carbonate system of seawater, determined by complexes of physical and chemical–biological processes, has been revealed. The intensity and direction of the carbon dioxide flux at the water–atmosphere boundary were calculated, which range from –12 to 4 mmol m–2 day–1. It was revealed that the investigated area of the outer shelf and continental slope of the Laptev Sea is an emitter of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere as of September 2018. Conversely, the area of the Vilkitsky Strait, is a CO 2 sink zone.

Polukhin A. A., Kazakova U. A., Gusak G. V., Muravya V. O., Belikov I. B., Pankratova N. V., Skorokhod A. I., Borisenko G. V., Flint M. V. & Shchuka A. S., 2023. Water structure and carbon dioxide flux over the Laptev Sea continental slope and in the Vilkitsky Strait in the autumn season. Oceanology 63: 637–647. Article.

