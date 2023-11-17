Postdoctoral opportunity: researcher in fisheries and climate change

Type: Full-Time

Posted: 16/11/2023

Application Due: 30/09/2024

Location: Marine Science Institute, University of California, Santa Barbara

Apply link: https://recruit.ap.ucsb.edu/JPF02658



Application Window:

Open date: November 14, 2023

Next review date: Friday, Dec 22, 2023 at 11:59pm (Pacific Time)

Apply by this date to ensure full consideration by the committee.

Final date: Monday, Sep 30, 2024 at 11:59pm (Pacific Time)

Applications will continue to be accepted until this date, but those received after the review date will only be considered if the position has not yet been filled.

Position description:

The Free Lab at the University of California, Santa Barbara is seeking a postdoctoral researcher to support a NOAA Multi-Stressor Grant-funded project aiming to understand the joint impacts of warming, hypoxia, acidification, and harmful algal blooms on Dungeness crab, which supports the US West Coast’s most valuable commercial fishery, and to design climate-resilient management of the crab fishery. The project team includes 18 scientists from eight institutions with disciplinary expertise spanning oceanography, physiology, and population dynamics and is advised by tribal, industry, and agency stakeholders to ensure that our science is relevant, useful, and impactful.

The overall project seeks to: (1) synthesize extensive region-wide observations of ocean acidification, hypoxia, harmful algal blooms, and heat waves; (2) adapt ocean models to forecast changes in these stressors; and (3) use field and lab studies to parameterize the sensitivity of Dungeness crabs to these stressors. Ultimately, these activities will inform (4) a management strategy evaluation to assess the ability of different fishery management strategies to support a healthy crab fishery in a changing ocean.

The postdoctoral researcher will lead the development of the climate-linked management strategy evaluation model (Project Goal 4). The management strategy evaluation model will leverage detailed fisheries-dependent data from California, Oregon, and Washington and a modeling framework developed by Free et al. (2023). The postdoctoral researcher will lead the publication of the model and its results in a scientific journal.

HigherEdJobs, 16 November 2023.

