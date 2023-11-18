Del Toro Insurance Recognizes the Influx in Insurance Fraud
Del Toro Insurance, serving Florida's residents and businesses, is alert to rising insurance fraud cases and their effects on policyholdersMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Del Toro Insurance, a trusted insurance broker serving Florida residents and businesses, recognizes the increasing instances of insurance fraud and how they impact policyholders. When individuals participate in fraudulent claims to seek money from insurance companies, they leave a lasting impact on the industry and increase premiums for other policyholders.
Del Toro Insurance understands the impact of fraudulent insurance claims and aims to educate its clients on the elements of filing a claim when necessary. By doing their part to focus on the impact of insurance fraud on the industry and consumers, they are helping individuals understand the importance of filing appropriate claims and protecting their premiums. They also look for red flags when working with clients to ensure they help identify potential fraud before it becomes a severe problem.
Del Toro Insurance provides many types of insurance, making it a trusted broker serving the southern Florida area. Their experienced insurance brokers work closely with clients to ensure they get the appropriate coverage at an affordable price. By educating and fighting against insurance fraud, they aim to keep rates down and protect the insurance industry as a whole.
Anyone interested in insurance fraud concerns can find out more by visiting the Del Toro Insurance website or calling 1-305-335-8676.
About Del Toro Insurance: Del Toro Insurance is a full-service insurance brokerage serving clients throughout southern Florida. Their experienced team provides quotes for many insurance types, including auto, general liability, health, life, commercial auto, renter’s, rideshare, boat, homeowner’s, motorcycle, and RV. Their dedicated team aims to help individuals secure optimal coverage at the most affordable price.
Company: Del Toro Insurance
City: Miami
State: Florida
Email address: mail@deltoroinsurance.com
Michelle Contrera
Del Toro Insurance
+1 305-335-8676
michelle.contreras@deltoroinsurance.com
