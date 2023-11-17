Lynx Air launches service between Tampa Bay and Montréal

Lynx is celebrating with a contest to win a vacation for two to Tampa Bay, Florida

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air’s (Lynx) inaugural flight from Montréal to the Tampa Bay area takes off today from YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) to Tampa International Airport (TPA). Canada’s ultra-affordable airline will operate four flights per week between Montréal and Tampa, flying brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft.

To celebrate Lynx’s new route, the airline is offering a chance to win a vacation package for two, including flights, accommodation, and passes to some of Tampa Bay’s hottest attractions. Lynx is also launching a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 35 per cent off base fares for flights to its sun destinations and domestic network, using the promo code: SUNSHINE. Fares start from as low as $110* inclusive of taxes and fees. The sale starts on November 17 and ends at 11:59 PM EST November 19, 2023. For complete sale and contest details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com .

“As we enter the winter season, the inclusion of Tampa Bay in our destinations provides Canadian travelers with a golden opportunity to break free from the winter chill and indulge in a vacation paradise celebrated for its stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and year-round attractions,” expressed Vijay Bathija, CCO of Lynx. “We're ecstatic to unveil an exceptionally affordable option for seamless travel between Montréal and Tampa Bay. Whether you're yearning for the radiant warmth of Florida sunshine or eager to explore the myriad of beaches and attractions the region boasts, Lynx guarantees a fantastic flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted that Lynx has added Tampa Bay to its list of destinations. With the cold days of winter upon us, Lynx Air is offering a new gateway to the west coast of Florida, where warm weather and palm trees await travellers. With this new route, Lynx Air is continuing to develop the low-cost market from Montreal for the benefit of our passengers,” said Stéphane Lapierre, Vice President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development, ADM.

“Tampa International Airport is proud to work with our new partners at Lynx Air as they begin flying to another popular Canadian destination. Montreal is the second-largest Canadian market for TPA after Toronto, and Lynx expanding its service to such a unique cultural capital is an exciting connection not just for the Airport, but for the entire Tampa Bay region,” said Joe Lopano, CEO, Tampa International Airport.

Sale Details

Fares between Montréal and Tampa Bay start at $110*, one way, including taxes and fees. To celebrate today’s inaugural flight, Lynx has launched a limited time seat sale offering up to 35 per cent off base fares on the entire network. The sale starts on November 17 and ends at 11:59 PM EST on November 19, 2023, and can be accessed with the promo code “SUNSHINE”. For complete sale details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com .

Lynx’s Tampa Schedule Montréal

Effective Date Frequency Departure Station Arrival Station 17-Nov-23 Monday/Thursday/Friday/Sunday YUL Montréal-

Trudeau

International

(YUL) Tampa

International

(TPA) 17-Nov-23 Monday/Thursday/Friday/Sunday Tampa

International

(TPA) YUL Montréal-

Trudeau

International

(YUL)



Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

