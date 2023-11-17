Lightspeed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE | TSX: LSPD), today announced its participation in two investor conferences. Powering the world’s best businesses, Lightspeed is the unified POS and payments platform for ambitious entrepreneurs to accelerate growth, provide the best customer experiences and become a go-to destination in their space.



Details for the events are as follows:

2023 TD Technology Conference

Speaker: JD Saint-Martin, President

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Location: TD Tower, Toronto

Barclays Global Technology Conference

Speaker: JP Chauvet, Chief Executive Officer

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 10:25 am PT

Location: Palace Hotel, San Francisco

Webcast: https://cc.webcasts.com/barc002/120623a_js/?entity=45_NJ6H8TM

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed’s one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.