Burnout: Helping the Helpers So They Can Better Help Us
New Jersey psychotherapists develop groundbreaking Dual Therapist Model to prevent burnout among professionals and improve client outcomes.
New Jersey-based psychotherapists Dr. Michele Kinderman, a licensed clinical psychologist, and Dr. Kelly Yanek, a certified school psychologist, of Wellness Outside the Box have developed and launched a revolutionary new model of psychotherapy aimed at reducing burnout, increasing professional satisfaction, and improving client outcomes.
At their cottage office, located on a serene 20-acre farm just miles from downtown Princeton, Drs. Kinderman and Yanek utilize the Dual Therapist Model (DTM), a unique approach to psychotherapy in which two therapists conduct sessions together with an individual, couple, or family. Unlike traditional therapy where one client meets with one clinician, the DTM allows the mental health professionals to model healthy communication during sessions while combining two skill sets for a more well-rounded approach to treatment. As Dr. Yanek pointed out in their recent TEDx talk, the doctors offer their clients “double the attention, double the support, double the nurturing, and double the love.”
For mental health professionals, the DTM prevents burnout by incorporating joy into the work on a daily basis. “We’ve been known to work on our book, return emails, or catch up on notes on a blanket at the beach, on a bench next to the giraffes at the zoo, or even at a table in an arcade,” said Dr. Kinderman. “We have fun each day and we help our clients connect with the things that bring them joy. We’ve taken our clients out in nature, to hiking trails, to rock climbing gyms, and even to ice cream shops.”
Their Dual Therapist Model training program is a four-week, 12-hour course, with modules designed to help mental health professionals develop the skills needed to work with a DTM partner and master the intricacies of a DTM approach to treatment. The training program consists of eight hours of live (virtual) training along with four hours of pre-recorded video modules. The next training is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 8, 2024, from 6 pm to 8 pm.
The doctors have shared their ground-breaking approach to preventing burnout, increasing job satisfaction, and improving productivity through connection with others via podcasts, at corporate workshops, and through keynote addresses. Stay tuned for the debut of their upcoming book entitled The Ladies, which highlights their personal and professional journey to success.
Led by Dr. Michele Kinderman and Dr. Kelly Yanek, Wellness Outside the Box utilizes the Dual Therapist Model to bring health, healing, and wellness to individuals by combining the best psychotherapeutic tools and techniques with nature, movement, and mindfulness. For more information, visit their website at www.DualTherapistModel.com
