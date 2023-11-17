Jenny Liagre of Rockwood Recovery Inc. to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROSEVILLE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Television around the 2010’s saw a trend of reality shows where auto repo companies were the focus, along with the adventures (or perhaps misadventures) surrounding a repossession. Our guest maintains that “these shows are fake and staged.” She sets the record straight as to what repossession companies are truly all about. “Repo is my passion,” adds our guest. “I am not afraid to educate.” This is the story of Jenny Liagre.

Jenny Liagre is the owner of Rockwood Recovery Inc., a woman-owned auto repossession company serving the Metro Detroit area. Rockwood Recovery repossesses more than just cars. They also repossess boats, lawn mowers, campers, semis, and travel trailers – Pretty much everything with a motor and/or wheels. “Anything that you can finance, we can repo it,” summarizes Jenny.

Jenny’s professional career started out by working for the National Bank of Detroit. She started in finance young. Having moved up and on to Smith Barney, she also later obtained her real estate license. Jenny’s husband, John did repossessions a long time ago to help a friend, in addition to his role as a master mechanic. Jenny would also do repossessions with her husband, as it also interested her. The original plan was to gradually transition from their respective nine-to-five jobs into the repo industry full-time. However, encountering so many orders for repossessions they both agreed to expedite the transition. Rockwood Recovery was officially established in 2011.

“We are contracted with the banks, with fees assessed to the bank are a set rate, along with other ancillary fees, such as additional equipment that might be needed in the repos,” explains Jenny. “We have a web-based platform, where, if a vehicle is up for repossession, the banks will send us an order through that web-based platform. The information that we receive includes the make and model of the car, the owner’s name, location, and license plate. All personal information about the owner and how much they owe is redacted.”

“Our guys drive to the address in the middle of the night,” continues Jenny. “If the car is there, they back up into it with their truck. They hook it up. Then they leave. This is all done in under a minute. We don’t want to be caught or have anyone come out and see us.”

“Once the vehicle has been repossessed, there is a whole process that we go through,” explains Jenny. “It gets taken to our lot. We will confirm with the bank that we have the right car. We also immediately report to the police that the car was repossessed, in the case that the owner should report the car as stolen, as many do. Our staff will take pictures of the vehicle, take an inventory of what is in the vehicle, and do a condition report. The car usually sits in our lot for about five to ten days. If the customer doesn’t make a payment to redeem the vehicle, the bank will then transport the vehicle to the auction lot. However, Michigan law states that a car cannot be sold until thirty days after repossession. The owner can still redeem their car. It would need to be picked up at a different location.”

In addition to repossessions, Jenny also maintains other business ventures with her family members. Rockwood Lock & Key Company, where she makes spare car keys for customers. In addition to Jenny, the business is also co-owned by her husband and son. Rockwood Automotive Group, co-owned by Jenny and her husband, focuses on dealer services, auto repair, and collision.

In addition to her business ventures, Jenny received an award for Women in Collections and Recoveries, where she will be speaking on a panel. It’s part of a larger event occurring in Arizona known as Used Car Week. She is also the past president of the Michigan Association of Repossession Agencies.

“Don’t overextend yourself and be sure to make the car payments,” advises Jenny. “All people have to do, if they are in a financial situation, is to pick up the phone and talk to the bank. The bank is willing to work with individuals, as they would rather receive payments, and NOT to have the extra liability of repossessing a car. And if your car DOES get repoed, don’t fight and be nice to the repo man or woman. They are just doing their job.”

Close Up Radio will feature Jenny Liagre in an interview with Tuesday November 21st at 4pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, please visit http://rockwoodrecovery.com/