Leisure Area of Edif. Ip Heng temporarily closed due to construction works

MACAU, November 17 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will commence optimisation works from 20 November in Leisure Area of Edif. Ip Heng in Seac Pai Van to improve the drainage and optimise the relevant facilities in the leisure area. The works period is expected to be about 60 days, during which the leisure area will be temporarily closed.

IAM reminds the public not to enter the works area to avoid accidents. IAM appeals for the public’s understanding for the inconvenience caused during the works period. For enquiries, the public can call the Civic Service Hotline at 2833 7676.

