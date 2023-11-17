[ITTO Event Introduced to Macao] Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum 2023 to Take Place in Macao on 21 and 22 November

MACAU, November 17 - Jointly organised by the International Tropical Timber Organization (ITTO), a world-leading intergovernmental organisation for the timber industry, and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), and co-ordinated by the Secretariat of the Global Green Supply Chains Initiative (GGSC), the Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum 2023 (GLSTF 2023) will be held on 21 and 22 November 2023 (Tuesday and Wednesday) at the Galaxy International Convention Center in Macao.

As the first major international forum on timber to be held in Macao, GLSTF 2023 aims to leverage Macao’s advantages as an MICE platform and make Macao a greener, more diversified and more international city, with this year’s theme as “Connect, Co-operate and Share to Promote the Recovery of the Global Tropical Timber Market”. Its agenda includes high-level meetings, specialised sub-forums, outcome presentations, and business matching sessions, where representatives from political, industrial, academic, and research sectors will exchange views on key issues such as the recovery and prosperity of the global timber market.

ITTO seeks global timber development via Macao’s MICE platform

GLSTF 2023 expects the participation of 400 representatives from government departments, well-known timber enterprises, international organisations, and research institutions in 36 countries and regions, so as to strengthen information exchange, sharing, and collaboration on a global scale and cultivate new patterns of the MICE industry in Macao.

To build a communication platform for the global timber industry, the two-day event will feature one forum, four specialised sub-forums, and three side activities, focusing on the market demand in the private timber sector. Representatives from political, industrial, academic, and research sectors will explore the major challenges hindering the prosperity and revival of the timber market and seek co-operation to enhance sustainable development.

In addition, for the first time, this year’s forum will release outputs of two major international collaborative research projects by the University of Macau and ITTO, namely “About the Construction of the Global Timber Industry Index Platform” and “Research on the Collaborative Operations of the Blockchain-Based Timber Traceability System”, to strengthen the collaboration and communication skills of Macao’s research teams in international projects.

The MICE platform attracts international visitors through various parallel activities to enhance the synergy between “tourism + MICE + investment promotion”

During the forum, visits to the Macao Grand Prix Museum, the Historic Centre of Macao and the North District will be arranged for participants to experience Macao’s culture, sports and tourism elements while learning about the local business environment. In November and December this year, Macao will host a series of conferences and exhibitions on food and beverages, sports, performances and entertainment, with 13,000 participants in major conferences staying in twelve local hotels. It will boost the qualitative development of Macao’s MICE industry and peripheral industries, and make the MICE industry a Macao’s signature. In the first three quarters of this year, IPIM organised visits to local communities of Macao for more than 28,000 trade visitors, boosting the local economy during MICE events and unlocking the synergy between “tourism + MICE + investment promotion”.

Introduction of international conferences and exhibitions to Macao to promote the quality development of the local MICE industry

With the support of the Ministry of Commerce of China, IPIM, as a department responsible for investment promotion and the development of the MICE industry, established contact with ITTO in 2019 and successfully secured the hosting of GLSTF 2023 in Macao. It is hoped that by co-hosting this international conference, it will attract conventions and exhibition held in innovative ways to be staged in Macao and better “attract businesses through exhibitions”.

For more information about GLSTF 2023, please visit the official website: http://www.glstf.net/. To join the event, please scan the QR code below.