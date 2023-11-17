The 1st Macao International Shorts Film Festival calls for the submission of Macao short films from today

MACAU, November 17 - In order to encourage local film and television production professionals, develop a wider range of local short films, and expand opportunities for international exchange and cooperation, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and the Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) jointly organise the “Macao International Shorts Film Festival” for the first time. The call for submissions is open from today until 15 December. All Macao residents are welcome to submit their short films to the Festival, and the winner will be awarded a trophy and a prize in the amount of MOP40,000.

The “Macao International Shorts Film Festival” will be held in 2024, featuring an opening ceremony and opening screenings, screening activities, workshops, seminars, as well as a closing and award ceremony. The screenings will be divided into three sections, namely “Macao Short Film”, “Emerging Short Film” and “Filmmaker in Focus”. In addition, the sessions will feature the participation of senior filmmakers whom will form a jury, and will host thematic workshops and seminars, in order to create an international platform for exchange and screenings of short films, and to actively promote local film and television productions. Therefore, IC is now calling for the submission of Macao short films for “The 1st Macao International Shorts Film Festival”. The submitted proposals will be evaluated by the organising committee of the Macao International Shorts Film Festival. Shortlisted works will be screened at the section “Macao Short Film” of “The 1st Macao International Shorts Film Festival” and will compete for the “Macao Unit Award”. The winners will be awarded a trophy and a prize in the amount of MOP40,000.

The relevant programme regulations and application form can be obtained from IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or the Macao Cultural and Creative Industries Website at www.macaucci.gov.mo. Applicants can submit the application form together with the required documents to the Cultural Affairs Building located at Tap Siac Square, Macao, on or before 5:45pm on 15 December, or email the scanned application documents to MISFF_msfu@icm.gov.mo (the size of the email should be lower than 10MB in size, and a download link can be attached if necessary) on or before 23:59 on 15 December.

For enquiries, please contact Mr Leong or Mr Kwan through tel. no. 83996297 / 83996295 during office hours.