Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,093 in the last 365 days.

“Lotus Flower in Full Bloom” sculpture enclosed for comprehensive renovation from Sunday

MACAU, November 17 - The “Lotus Flower in Full Bloom” sculpture stands in the Lotus Square for close to 24 years, and overall maintenance and renovation is required for the finish. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will enclose the “Lotus Flower in Full Bloom” sculpture temporarily starting from Sunday (19 November) for comprehensive renovation and maintenance, such as spraying topcoat, applying gold leaf adhesive, gold leaf gilding and spraying protective coating, to be carried out by the original production organisation. The works period is expected to be 25 days and will end on 15 December.

You just read:

“Lotus Flower in Full Bloom” sculpture enclosed for comprehensive renovation from Sunday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more