“Lotus Flower in Full Bloom” sculpture enclosed for comprehensive renovation from Sunday

MACAU, November 17 - The “Lotus Flower in Full Bloom” sculpture stands in the Lotus Square for close to 24 years, and overall maintenance and renovation is required for the finish. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will enclose the “Lotus Flower in Full Bloom” sculpture temporarily starting from Sunday (19 November) for comprehensive renovation and maintenance, such as spraying topcoat, applying gold leaf adhesive, gold leaf gilding and spraying protective coating, to be carried out by the original production organisation. The works period is expected to be 25 days and will end on 15 December.