Notice of Flow Capital’s Q3 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital” and “Company”) today announced it will release its Q3 2023 unaudited financial results after the markets close on Tuesday November 21, 2023. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Michael Denny, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST, on Wednesday November 22, 2023, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Wednesday November 22, 2023 TIME: 9:00 AM Eastern Time DIAL IN NUMBER: +1 888 886-7786 or +1 416 764-8658 TAPED REPLAY: +1 877 674-7070 or +1 416 764-8692 (PASSCODE 648691 #) CONFERENCE ID: 47648691





A recording of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at www.flowcap.com/financials/.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

