Parexel Named “Best Contract Research Organization” at 19th Annual Scrip Awards

Company recognized with prestigious industry award by a distinguished panel of life science industry executives

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel , one of the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs) providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services, today announced today announced it has been named “Best Contract Research Organization” in the Full-Service Provider category at the 19th Annual Scrip Awards. The Best CRO ranking from Scrip follows the company’s recognition earlier in the year as Top CRO to Work With in the 2023 WCG CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey and winner of the 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award recognizing the CRO committed to advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships.



“Parexel colleagues are passionate about developing life-changing new therapies to advance world health,” said Chief Executive Officer Jamie Macdonald. “This exciting recognition is a true testament to their efforts and collaboration with our customers, sites and partners across the clinical research enterprise to make a difference for patients. We remain committed to innovating across Phase I to IV clinical development to drive research forward and make clinical trial participation more accessible and inclusive for all.”

The annual Scrip Awards, organized by Citeline, the leading provider of drug, device, company, clinical trial and market intelligence in the pharmaceutical and medtech markets, are designed to celebrate and recognize the very best innovations and achievements in global biopharma. Winners were named across 14 categories, including Best Contract Research Organization, which recognizes the critical role CROs play in the drug development process. Parexel was selected by a distinguished panel of life science industry executives based on the company’s capabilities and strengths in delivering results to exceed sponsor expectations; innovations in patient engagement and recruitment; commitment to diversity and inclusion in clinical trials and ability to leverage AI and RWE to evolve the clinical development process to better serve patients. Parexel was recognized at the Scrip Awards ceremony Nov. 16 in London.

