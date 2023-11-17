 Police and SIMA begin safe boat operation ahead of the PG23 in Honiara

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in collaboration with the Solomon Island (SIMA) Maritime Authority commences its safe boat operation starting on 17 November as we approach the Sol2023 Pacific Games here in the Capital (Honiara).

Maritime Police and SIMA’s vessel inspections section together with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) will ensure that orderly embarking and disembarking of passengers, cargo and dangerous goods.

Safe boat operation will involve mobilising police fast craft and intervening on vessels departing or arriving if it happens that vessel is detained by SIMA.

This operation will continue after the PG23 throughout the festive season until 15 January 2024.

Owners of boats and vessels are urged to think safety first before embarking on any trip at sea between our islands and check the weather by listening to the SIBC and other radio stations or call the Met service and get the right advice before travelling.

If you are at sea and need help, contact the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) on phone 21609 or 27685, or toll free 977. You can also call the National Police Communication Centre on 23666 or toll free 999.

Before you travel, please plan your trip properly.

Here are some safety points to remember before travelling:

Plan your trip and let at least a member of your family know where you are going and what time you expect to arrive;

Check the weather on SIBC or call the Met Service on 23658 or toll free 933;

If you start your trip and the weather becomes bad, seek shelter until the sea is calm;

Make sure your boat is seaworthy and your OBM is serviced and maintained;

Know your skipper. Make sure they are experienced in driving boats;

Do not overload your boat

Wear life jackets. Take food and water, paddles, first aid kit, anchor and rope, mirror to signal others, tools, bucket, torch, phone, flares and EPIRB;

Take extra fuel; and

If your skipper is drunk, do not go with them or let them control the boat.

RSIPF Press