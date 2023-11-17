NZ’s VHF radio assistance to NDMO boosts PG23 Disaster Risk Management plan

HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS (17TH NOVEMBER 2023) The Pacific Games 2023 Disaster Risk Management Plan devised by the National Disaster management Office (NDMO) was further strengthened when the New Zealand Government handed over much needed communication equipment this morning 17th November 2023 in Honiara.

The assistance came as a response to a request made by the NDMO to the New Zealand High Commission in Honiara to assist in the expansion of the NDMO emergency and early warning radio communication network for the Pacific Games Disaster Response Operation 2023.

One key feature of the plan is for the government, its stakeholders and partner to have a disaster management mechanism in place to support any Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Response (HDRM) if a major emergency or disaster happens during the games.

The communication equipment will play a crucial role to effectively carry out any disaster response during the games. With the equipment now available a need gap identified by the NDMO in the PG23 Disaster plan is now closed.

Speaking during the handover New Zealand High Commissioner his excellency Jonathan Swazz said that the NZ Government always stands ready to support the Government of Solomon Islands in any disaster response upon request. The provision of the communication equipment is testament to that commitment.

Receiving the equipment the Director NDMO Mr. Jonathan Tafiariki thanked the Government and people of New Zealand for their generous assistance in ensuring that the country delivers a safe, green and disaster free games.

In preparation the NDMO has already activated on standby mode (Level on activation) the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) and the National Emergency Response Teams (NERT).

The communication equipment are in the form of twenty seven (27) hand held Very High Frequency (VHF) radios.

NDMO Press