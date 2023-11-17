Submit Release
MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND TREASURY PUBLIC NOTICE FOR (2OTH NOVEMBER TO 1ST DECEMBER)

The Ministry of Finance and Treasury Executive  is hereby wish to inform the public, and especially our valued clients that all offices or functions of the Ministry will continue to provide its mandated services as usual during the two weeks of the Pacific Game, from Monday 20th November to 1st December 2023.

Specifically, all our branches located in the Airport, Panatina Plaza, Customs & Excise Offices (Noro, Gizo, Honiara), ICT office at Lengakiki, IRD Office (Gizo, Auki) and MoFT Head Quarter Office will remain open for business.

The management and staff will of the Ministry will do its best to maintain the level of service to the public and our clients. The Ministry also wish to take this opportunity to welcome all our visitors to our shores and best of luck to our Team Solomon.

MOFT Press

