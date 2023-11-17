MCT Officially Opens the Public Amenity at the National Museum

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism marks the official opening and handing over of the Public Amenity at the National Museum Area on Tuesday 14th November 2023. This is one of the milestone achievements for the ministry.

In his official remarks the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Mr. Bunyan Sivoro said; “this project was a direct response to public comments regarding people using parts of the city as their convenience,” due to insufficient public toilets in the Honiara City. As a responsible Ministry that looks after the welfare of our visitors and ensures that our country’s impression and reputation is protected and maintained, MCT had to intervene and address this issue by building the facility that we officially witness its opening and handing over today. MCT would not like visitors to portray a negative impression on us when cruise ships arrive in our national seaport”.

With the opening of the Public Amenity, the public and visitors will now have access and use this facility for their convenience when they are in the city. However, for management purposes, MCT will be adopting a USER PAY System.

It is centrally located within one of our key Tourism Attractions site where more visitors can always visit.

As the country will be expecting more visitors from provinces and overseas, the opening was just timely few days before the Pacific Games.

The PS further called on all government ministries and business houses to work together with HCC to provide more of such facility for both visitors and the public.

The Deputy City Clerk Mr. Patovaki, on behalf of the Honiara City Council acknowledged MCT for the investing in such facility and reiterated the HCC fully supports such initiative. He further appeals to the general public to look after such facility because it’s for their convenience.

In closing the PS extends MCT’s acknowledgement to the Commissioner of Lands for returning of this land from a private owner, the Director of Government Housing for facilitating and refining the tenancy agreement, the hardworking contractors who devoted their efforts and resources to the successful completion of this project despite payments still pending at the Finance ministry. He also acknowledges other stakeholders such the Bred Bank, Tourism Solomons, and other Tour Operators.

The programme ends with the signing of the tenancy agreement between MCT, MLHS, and a private firm, the cutting of ribbons and the visitation into the facility.

MCT Press