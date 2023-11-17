PM Sogavare embraces Pacific Sports Ministers

Sports Ministers from around the Pacific converging in this week’s meeting in Honiara were warmly embraced by Prime Minister and Minister for Pacific Games 2023, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP.

Prime Minister Sogavare hosted a cocktail reception welcoming the visiting Sports Ministers and officials at the Heritage Poolside, Honiara.

With a smile and embracing spirit, Prime Minister Sogavare uttered, “Welcome to our home- the Hapi Isles. Enjoy our friendly hospitality.”

He thanked the regional Ministers for accepting his government’s humble invitation, and travelled all the way from their respective countries to participate in this important gathering.

Deliberating on the Meeting Theme “Uniting the Pacific Family through Sports,” the Prime Minister expresses hope for the Pacific’s future through sports.

“When our Pacific region is battling challenges from non-communicable diseases, unemployment, high rates of dependency, other social problems associated with crimes and life style habits, we must look to sports as one solution. Sports not only bring us together, but it unites our region to realize the potentials that enhances inclusiveness, and promote peace and prosperity. Let’s take comfort in allowing sports to contribute its part in our Pacific’s development progress.”

Prime Minister Sogavare encouraged the sports officials to discuss newer foundation for the growth of sports in the region.

The regional sports Ministers were also prompted to look into establishing various means of cooperation to realize the basic but fundamental aspects of sports cooperation, such as exchange programs for Pacific athletes, integrating sporting syllabus into primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, and employ our various high-performance sports institutes in the region, to build exposure, capacity and promotion of our athletes.

Prime Minister Sogavare promoted the Pacific region’s vision for cooperation to realize the miracles and goodness of the sporting industry.

PM Sogavare (centre) poses for a photo with Sports Ministers and officials from Fiji and Samoa.

PM Sogavare, Aviation Minister Hon. Agovaka and Sports Ministers and officials from the region.

OPMC Press