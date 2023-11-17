Proteomics Market Is Expected to Generate USD 98.1 Billion by 2031: Claims Allied Market Research

The global proteomics market is expanding rapidly due to factors such as surge in occurrence of cancer and chronic disease, discoveries of biomarkers, clinical diagnostics for treatment of diseases and diagnosis, rising focus on product use in drug development, the increase in the number of advanced diagnostics tools in treatment and targeted disease diagnostics, and growth in demand for customized medicines. By region, North America grabbed the largest market share in 2021.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global proteomics market size is expected to gain $98.1 billion by 2031. The industry was valued at $23.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2031. The report conducts a comprehensive analysis of evolving market dynamics, major segments, the value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research furnishes valuable guidance for leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups to formulate strategies for sustainable growth and to secure a competitive advantage in the market.



Report Coverage & Details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $23.6 billion Market Size in 2031 $98.1 billion CAGR 15.2% No. of Pages in Report 253 Segments covered Component, Application, and Region. Drivers Surge in demand for personalized medicines Rise in the number of advanced diagnostics tools in targeted disease diagnosis & treatment Increasing focus on product usage in drug designing, biomarker discoveries, and clinical diagnostics for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases Rise in the prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases. Opportunities Increase in the number of R&D activities in the field of proteomics Enhanced healthcare services Significant investments by the government to improve healthcare infrastructure Restraints High cost

Recent Developments in the Proteomics Market

In August 2022, Thermo Fisher announced the launch of its new Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Ascend Tribrid mass spectrometer, which offers new capabilities for multiplexed proteomics and native protein characterization. The mass spectrometer enables improved sample throughput, versatility, and ease-of-use—producing high quality data with simplicity.

In August 2022, Bruker Corporation launched the new nanoElute 2 nano-LC, of MetaboScape and TASQ 2023 software supporting fluxomics, and of latest advances in PaSER intelligent acquisition to enhance research in protein-protein interactions (PPIs) and metaproteomics applications.

In March 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, collaborated with Protein Metrics, a developer of world-class software tools for protein characterization, to provide advanced mass spectrometry data processing and analysis capabilities to drive innovation across the full spectrum of biopharmaceutical and proteomics applications, from R&D to quality control.

In June 2020, Agilent Technologies and Evosep collaborated further to improve their robust, high-throughput workflows for proteomics.

In May 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific and MSAID GmbH announced an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize deep learning tools for proteomics, making MSAID's Prosit-derived framework widely accessible to proteomics laboratories.

The report offers an in-depth segmentation of the global proteomics market on the basis of component, application, and region. The report analyzes segments and their subsegments thoroughly with the assistance of tabular data and figures. Market players and investors can formulate strategies based on the report's identification of the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments.

By component, the reagents segment gained the largest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the global proteomics market and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. Additionally, the same segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.5% by 2031.

In terms of application, the drug discovery segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the total market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Also, the same segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth with 15.8% CAGR by 2031.

By region, the market across North America was largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global proteomics market revenue and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region would display a notable CAGR of 18.0% throughout the forecast timeframe.

Key market players profiled in the global proteomics market report involve Horiba Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Perkin Elmer Inc, Bruker Corporation, Li-Cor Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Waters Corporation, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report offers a thorough analysis of key players in the global proteomics market. These entities have employed diverse strategies, including collaborations, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, among others, to enhance their market share and sustain dominance across various regions. Valuable insights into operating segments, business performance, product portfolios, and strategic initiatives of these market players are highlighted in the report, providing a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape.

