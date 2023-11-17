President stresses Việt Nam's climate action commitment at APEC leaders' dialogue with guests

VIETNAM, November 17 - SAN FRANCISCO — Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng joined other leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies in a dialogue with guests in San Francisco on November 16 (local time).

The dialogue with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Fijian President Sitiveni Rabuka, and Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal was the first activity of APEC leaders during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2023.

In his opening remarks, US President Joe Biden said that with the theme on sustainability, climate, and just energy transition, the dialogue was an occasion for leaders of APEC economies and guests to look into common challenges to the region and the world, along with initiatives and solutions to promote cooperation to take joint actions for the goal of sustainable development.

As the first leader to speak at the dialogue’s discussion session, President Thưởng emphasised that climate change was an urgent global issue that would require the determination, political responsibility and solidarity of all economies.

He highlighted that Việt Nam considered climate change response a priority of its national development policy, along with the country’s strong commitments to net zero emissions by 2050, methane emission reduction, forest protection and energy transition.

Việt Nam was one of the first three developing countries to engage in the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with the International Partners Group, and was taking comprehensive measures from perfecting institutions to implementing them in reality, he noted.

The Vietnamese leader asked APEC and partners to step up cooperation in renewable energy and the greening of industries, ecological agriculture development and resource recovery, and social security and just transition.

He called on developed countries and international partners to increase sharing of scientific and technological achievements, make more financial contributions, and quickly put the Loss and Damage Fund into use to assist developing and underdeveloped countries in coping with climate change.

Meanwhile, the global financial system should improve its capacity of supplying green finance and effectively mobilising resources from the private sector, he went on.

President Thưởng stressed that it’s now time for all economies to realise the historic commitments they had made to protect the earth and the future of following generations.

His speech received appreciation from other participating leaders, who also welcomed Việt Nam's practical proposals and voiced support for the country’s efforts to reach the target of net zero emissions, cut greenhouse gas emissions and conduct energy transition.

At the dialogue, APEC leaders and guests appealed for enhanced international cooperation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, bolster sustainable energy transition and work towards green growth.

They shared their economies’ efforts and solutions to solve environmental and climate challenges. They also underlined the importance of resource mobilisation initiatives and the promotion of public - private partnerships to serve energy transition, develop sustainable agriculture and green industries, and conserve biodiversity.

Prior to the dialogue, President Thưởng engaged in exchanges with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, President of the US Joe Biden, President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, and Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio on continuing to intensify Việt Nam's relations with the partners and discuss issues of shared concern.

Later on November 16, the Vietnamese President attended the high-level meeting on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), and the opening session of a dialogue between APEC leaders and members of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC). — VNS