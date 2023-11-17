Sizing Agents Market Set to Reach USD 7.60 billion by 2029 with Steady 5.16% CAGR

Sizing Agents Market

Sizing agents market growth is being driven by rising construction activity, a focus on product quality, and technological advancements.

The sizing agents market is poised for robust growth driven by increasing demand in textiles and paper industries. ” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sizing agents market size was valued at USD 4.83 billion in 2022, and projected to reach USD 7.60 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.16% from 2023 to 2029.

The sizing agents market is witnessing steady growth driven by increasing demand across various end-use industries such as textiles, paper, and construction. Sizing agents play a crucial role in improving the performance of fibers and materials by enhancing their strength, abrasion resistance, and dimensional stability. As industries continue to prioritize product quality and performance, the sizing agents market is expected to expand further. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly solutions is prompting manufacturers to develop bio-based sizing agents, further contributing to the market's evolution. The market is characterized by ongoing research and development activities, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations to meet the evolving needs of diverse applications.

Recent Developments:

22 May 2023: BASF’s Coatings division has launched a crowdsourcing digital tool to streamline and enhance color formula search for customers of its two paint brands, NORBIN and Shancai.

22 March 2023: BASF introduced a new Ultramid Deep Gloss grade, optimized for highly glossy automotive interior parts, and applied for the first time to the garnish of Toyota‘s new Prius.

The Asia-Pacific region has the largest market share in the sizing industry, with up to 35% in 2022.

The region’s growing textile sector is to blame for the increased need for sizing agents. Due to the growth of the paper and paperboard industries there as well as the textile and fiber industries, Asia Pacific is expected to grow quickly throughout the projected period. Additionally, the relocation of production facilities from Europe and North America to Asia Pacific is a major factor in the market expansion for sizing agents in the region. The pulp & paper and textile & apparel sectors mostly depend on India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia for output. One of the leading exporters of textiles and apparel is Asia Pacific.

Sizing Agents Market Technological Trends

• Nano-sizing Agents: The integration of nanotechnology in sizing agents is a significant technological trend. Nano-sized particles offer improved surface coverage and enhanced performance characteristics, contributing to better fiber adhesion and overall material strength.

• Smart Sizing Agents: Advancements in smart materials and coatings are influencing the development of intelligent sizing agents. These agents can adapt to varying environmental conditions, providing dynamic sizing solutions that respond to changes in temperature, humidity, or other external factors.

• Biodegradable and Eco-friendly Sizing Agents: The industry is witnessing a shift towards sustainable practices, leading to the development of biodegradable and eco-friendly sizing agents. Manufacturers are exploring bio-based alternatives derived from renewable sources to reduce environmental impact and meet the growing demand for green solutions.

• Functionalized Sizing Agents: Sizing agents with functionalized properties are gaining traction, allowing for tailored solutions based on specific end-use requirements. Functionalization enables customization of sizing agents for diverse applications, such as textiles, paper, and composites, addressing unique challenges in each sector.

• Advanced Polymer Blends: The formulation of advanced polymer blends for sizing agents is a key technological trend. These blends offer a synergistic combination of properties, such as improved adhesion, flexibility, and resistance to environmental factors, enhancing the overall performance of treated materials.

Factors contributing to the growth of the Sizing Agents Market

• Increasing Demand from End-use Industries: The sizing agents market is driven by the rising demand from key end-use industries such as textiles, paper, and construction. These sectors use sizing agents to enhance the performance and quality of their products, driving the overall market growth.

• Growing Textile Industry: The textile industry is a major consumer of sizing agents, using them to improve the weaving and processing of fibers. With the global textile industry expanding, particularly in emerging economies, the demand for sizing agents is on the rise.

• Paper and Pulp Industry Expansion: The paper and pulp industry extensively uses sizing agents to improve the printability and writing properties of paper. As demand for paper and paper products continues to grow globally, so does the need for sizing agents.

• Increasing Construction Activities: Sizing agents play a crucial role in the construction industry, where they are used to enhance the properties of materials like glass fibers and reinforce composites. The growth in construction and infrastructure development activities contributes to the demand for sizing agents.

• Focus on Product Quality and Performance: Industries are placing a greater emphasis on improving the quality and performance of materials. Sizing agents aid in achieving specific characteristics such as strength, flexibility, and dimensional stability, contributing to the overall improvement of end products.

Sizing Agents Market Players

• Aries Chemical Inc

• Avebe

• BASF SE

• Buckman

• CP Kelco

• Evonik Industries AG

• Harima Chemicals Group Inc

• Indokem Ltd

• Kemira

• Ecolab

• OMNOVA Solutions Inc

• Polyscope Polymers BV

• Rhea Chemicals

• SEIKO PMC CORPORATION

Key Market Segments: Sizing Agents Market

Sizing Agents Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

• Natural

o Starch and Starch Derivatives

o Carboxymethyl Cellulose

o Methyl Cellulose

o Hydroxyethyl Cellulose

o Chitosan

o Acryloyl

o Others

• Synthetic

o Polyvinyl Alcohols

o Polyacrylates

o Modified Polyesters

o Maleic Acid Copolymers

o Others

Sizing Agents Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

• Textile

• Paper

• Agriculture

• Industrial

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Paints and Coatings

• Cosmetics

• Electronics

Market Dynamcs

1. Drivers:

• Growing Textile Industry: Sizing agents are commonly used in the textile industry to enhance the performance of fibers during weaving. The expansion of the textile industry, driven by increasing population and disposable income, can boost the demand for sizing agents.

• Advancements in Material Science: Continuous developments in material science and chemistry lead to the creation of new and improved sizing agents. Innovations that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of sizing agents can drive market growth.

• Rising Demand for Non-Woven Fabrics: The increasing use of non-woven fabrics in various applications, such as medical, automotive, and hygiene products, contributes to the demand for sizing agents.

2. Restraints:

• Environmental Concerns: Sizing agents often contain chemicals that may have environmental implications. Stringent environmental regulations and growing awareness of sustainable practices may restrain the market growth.

• Fluctuating Raw Material Prices: Sizing agents often rely on raw materials derived from petrochemicals. Volatility in oil prices can impact the cost of production, affecting the overall market.

• Substitute Products: The availability and adoption of alternative products or processes that offer similar benefits without the drawbacks of sizing agents could pose a challenge to the market.

3. Opportunities:

• Focus on Sustainable Practices: The increasing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly products creates opportunities for manufacturers to develop sizing agents with reduced environmental impact.

• Expansion in Emerging Markets: The growth of textile and other industries in emerging markets presents opportunities for sizing agent manufacturers to expand their market presence in these regions.

• Research and Development: Investment in research and development to create innovative sizing agents with improved properties can open new avenues for market players.

4. Challenges:

• Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with evolving environmental and safety regulations can be a challenge for sizing agent manufacturers. Adapting to and meeting regulatory standards may require significant investments.

• Cost Pressure: Price sensitivity in end-user industries, coupled with the need for cost-effective solutions, can pose challenges for sizing agent manufacturers in maintaining competitive pricing.

• Global Economic Uncertainties: Economic fluctuations and uncertainties in global markets can impact the overall demand for sizing agents, as industries may reduce spending in uncertain economic conditions.

Key Question Answered

1. What is the expected growth rate of the sizing agents’ market over the next 7 years?

2. Who are the major players in the sizing agents’ market and what is their market share?

3. What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

4. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa?

5. How is the economic environment affecting the sizing agents’ market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

6. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on sizing agent’s market?

7. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global sizing agent’s market?

8. What are the key drivers of growth in the sizing agent’s market?

9. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?

