Silicone Market to hit USD 33.24 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +7.3% | Exclusive Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Global Silicone Market include Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Hutchinson, Kemira Oyj, Dow Inc.

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy Research published a report titled, Silicone Market by Product Type (Elastomers, Fluids, Resins, Gels, Other), Application (Industrial Process, Building & Construction, Transportation, Personal Care & Consumer Products, Medical & Healthcare, Electronics, Energy, Others) and by Region Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029. silicone market is projected to reach USD 33.24 billion by 2029 from USD 19.18 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3 % from 2023 to 2029.

The Global Silicone Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Silicone Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Silicone Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Silicone Market in the coming years.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Hutchinson, Kemira Oyj, Dow Inc., AbbVie Inc., KCC Corporation, Elkem ASA, Ashland, Momentive, Kemira, Wacker Chemie, Amul Polymers, Specialty Silicone Products, Inc., Supreme Silicones, Silchem Inc., BASF SE and other Prominent players.

Recent developments:

In February 2022, Shin-Etsu Chemical planned to make an over USD 0.59 billion capacity-expansion investment mainly for its silicones advanced functional products line in Japan. The company aims to complete the capacity expansion project and begin operations by 2025.

In September 2022, Elkem opens its new specialized facility for producing high purity medical silicones in York, S.C. This new 18,000 sq. ft. site features state-of-the-art ISO-certified Class 7 and Class 8 clean rooms and is designed to produce high purity silicone materials that meet the MedTech and Pharma market requirements.

12 August 2020: Wacker Chemie AG cooperated with H.M. Royal, a specialty chemical distributor, to sell SILPURAN, a liquid silicone rubber (LSR) and high consistency rubber (HCR) specifically created for medical applications.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Silicone market. The major and emerging players of the Silicone Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Silicone market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Silicone market

Silicone Market By Product Type, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion) (Kilotons)

Elastomers

Fluids

Resins

Gels

Other

Silicone Market By Application, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion) (Kilotons)

Industrial Process

Building & Construction

Transportation

Personal Care & Consumer Products

Medical & Healthcare

Electronics

Energy

Others

If opting for the Global version of Silicone Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (North America is the third-largest area due to the region’s expanding use of silicone in numerous industries, such as transportation, construction, industrial processes, personal care, consumer goods, and energy. North America is one of the top markets for silicone compounds because of its high demand in the production of chemicals, paints and coatings, food and beverages, and composites. The region’s high growth potential for medical-grade silicones is also influenced by a substantial amount of significant regional manufacturers and a high level of demand from the healthcare industry. Positive growth is expected throughout the projection period as a result of rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, the availability of cutting-edge implant devices, and the sophistication of the healthcare infrastructure in the United States.)

– Europe ( Europe is the second-largest area. It is anticipated to achieve an expected USD 5220 million by 2029, with a CAGR of 3.9%. The major factor driving the silicone market in Europe is the expanding demand for lightweight silicones in construction and transit. It is expected that during the projected period, product demand will increase because countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and France are experiencing growth in the building industry. The expansion of the building industry in the area is anticipated to be aided by a combination of increased EU funding and advantageous policies (such as tax breaks, incentives, and subsidies) created by numerous governments. )

– Asia-Pacific (The Asia Pacific region has emerged as the world’s biggest Silicone market, with an estimated 7.0 billion in market revenue in 2021 and a market share of over 44%. The growth of the Silicone market in the Asia Pacific region is due to the development of medical healthcare facilities by various small and medium-sized businesses. Market players are anticipated to relocate their manufacturing operations from Europe and North America to Asia over the course of the forecast period due to factors like improved raw material availability, low labor costs, and increased market penetration opportunities in end-use industries like transportation, construction, industrial process, personal care and consumer products, electronics, healthcare, and energy.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Silicone study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

