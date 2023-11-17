HCM City calls for US investment in sustainable economy, technology

VIETNAM, November 17 - SAN FRANCISCO — Officials of HCM City had a meeting with US enterprises in San Francisco City on November 16 (local time) to call for investment in green growth and high technology in the southern economic hub of Việt Nam.

The event, held within the framework of Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng’s trip to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week in San Francisco, attracted nearly 30 major US enterprises operating in such fields as energy, infrastructure, information technology, finance, and innovation.

Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Phan Văn Mãi stressed that his city was aware of its pioneering role in implementing cooperation activities, with a focus on developing high technology, the semiconductor industry, the digital economy, and the green economy.

He informed US firms about HCM City’s green growth and sustainable development strategy, including a green growth strategic framework until 2030 with a vision to 2050 that puts local people and businesses at the centre of transition.

David Lewis, Chairman and CEO of Energy Capital Vietnam, which was founded in 2017 by a group of experienced investors and experts in energy and infrastructure, pledged that his company would invest in innovation and green energy in the time ahead.

Patrick Sweeney, Vice President at Business Executives for National Security (BENS), said many member enterprises of BENS wished to invest in the fields of technology, aerospace, defence, finance, healthcare, and energy in HCM City.

At an investment promotion conference held by the HCM City delegation later on November 16, US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper highlighted the favourable conditions in HCM City’s investment climate and called on US enterprises to invest more strongly in the city.

Four memoranda of understanding (MoU) and two letters of intent were signed and handed over between enterprises at the event to step up green growth and high technology projects. — VNS