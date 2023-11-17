Biodegradable Plastics Market to hit USD 43.95 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of 25% | Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Biodegradable Plastics

Explosive growth forecasted for the biodegradable plastics market, driven by rising eco-consciousness and demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Biodegradable Plastics Market by Type (PLA, Starch Blends, PHA, PBAT, PBS, Biodegradable Polyesters), End Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textile, Agriculture & Horticulture) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029. Biodegradable plastics market size was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 43.95 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 25% from 2023 to 2029.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cargill Incorporated, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and NatureWorks, Biome, Plantic, BIO-ON, Danimer Scientific, Novamont S.p.A., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., NatureWorks LLC, BASF SE, Total Corbion PLA, Perstorp, K.D. FEDDERSEN, UrthPact, LLC, Indochine Bio Plastiques (ICBP) Sdn. Bhd., TianAn Biologic Materials Co. Ltd., FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Biotec Pvt. Ltd., Minima, BioGreen, Evonik Industries AG, CLONDALKIN GROUP and Cargill Incorporated among other.

Industry News and Updates:

BASF SE (BASF) is a chemical company. It carries out production, marketing and sales of chemicals, plastics, crop protection products, and performance products. Its product line comprises solvents, adhesives, surfactant, fuel additives, electronic chemicals, pigments, paints, food additives, fungicides, and herbicides.

Biome Bioplastics is a leading developer of highly-functional, naturally-based plastics. The company’s mission is to produce bioplastics that challenge the dominance of oil-based polymers, and ultimately replace them completely.

Danimer Scientific, formerly known as Meredian Holdings Group Inc. and MHG, is a biopolymer manufacturer headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia. Danimer Scientific owns the patent for Nodax medium-chain-length branched.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Biodegradable Plastics market. The major and emerging players of the Biodegradable Plastics Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Biodegradable Plastics market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Biodegradable Plastics market

Biodegradable Plastics Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

PLA

Starch Blends

PHA

PBAT

PBS

Biodegradable Polyesters

Biodegradable Plastics Market by End Use Industry, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Textile

Agriculture & Horticulture

Geographically, the automotive filters industry is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market for biodegradable plastics. The Asia-Pacific area has the most advanced manufacturing capacity and regional development. According to research by European Bioplastics, the region produces around 56% of all bioplastics. As China concentrates on enacting its foreign investment law, which was delayed owing to the worldwide pandemic, the industry is likely to grow fast in this region. The region’s burgeoning packaging business will help to boost regional growth even more.

Important years considered in the Biodegradable Plastics study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

