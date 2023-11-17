Elizabeth Fraley, M.Ed. of Kinder Ready is Equipping Young Learners in Los Angeles for a Brighter Future
Early Childhood Expert Elizabeth Fraley, M.Ed., and Kinder Ready are redefining educational growth for the youngest students in West Los AngelesLOS ANGELES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionizing Los Angeles with over a decade of experience in early childhood education, Elizabeth Fraley M.Ed.,brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. Her journey as an Early Childhood Expert, Parent Educator, and Education Consultant has been driven by a vision to empower children with confidence and love for learning. Her latest venture, Kinder Ready, has been introduced to discerning parents and families in Bel Air, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Sherman Oaks and Studio City.
Elizabeth Fraley and Kinder Ready present the latest innovative curriculum, including fine motor skills, guided reading, math, writing, art, executive functioning (organization, long and short-term planning), and reinforcing social and emotional skills. This approach emphasizes early intervention and supports early learning. Kinder Ready provides parents individualized education and weekly reporting on their children's learning progress. By tailoring lessons to each child's interests, academic productivity is maximized and the learning experience becomes more engaging.
Kinder Ready is setting a new standard in education by emphasizing comprehensive education services and 1:1 Learning. From Kindergarten readiness to at home learning options, these services encompass a wide range of offerings, including live classes, mentoring, seminars, workshops, and course materials, all tailored to meet the unique needs of young learners. This comprehensive approach ensures that no aspect of a child's education is left unattended. It's rare for children to have the uninterrupted time they need with a parent or teacher, making Kinder Ready's services a game-changer in education.
One of Elizabeth Fraley's career highlights includes being featured in Popular Mechanics: The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff by Dan Bova. Additionally, she has earned a commendation as "Teacher of The Year" from LA County, underlining her dedication and commitment to education.
As the year draws closer to the end, Elizabeth Fraley, M.Ed., and Kinder Ready will continue to reshape the landscape of early childhood education with comprehensive education services. As education continues to evolve, Kinder Ready stands as a beacon of quality and innovation in the industry.
About Kinder Ready:
Kinder Ready is an early childhood education platform that redefines early childhood education to empower young learners in Santa Monica, CA, and surrounding areas. It is a preparatory organization for pre-school children for Pre-Kindergarten and private school success. It was founded by Elizabeth Fraley to equip children with the confidence and skills they need to excel academically and become enthusiastic, lifelong learners.
