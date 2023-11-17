Food Bank of Moldova launches new food recovery platform with EU support

The Food Bank of Moldova is launching a new online platform to reduce food waste and support social services.

The Donezalimente.md platform, unveiled on 14 November, will facilitate the recovery of food from economic agents, such as supermarkets, and redistribute it to food donors and organisations providing social services.

The platform will allow economic agents to register as food donors and specify the quantity, type and location of their food stocks. Social service providers can register as beneficiaries and will be connected to donors, allowing the direct transfer of food without the use of Food Bank warehouses.

The platform is funded by the EU’s ‘Partnerships for inclusive and sustainable social canteen services’ project, which is implemented and co-financed by I.P. ‘Keystone Moldova’, A.O. ‘Concordia. Social Projects’, and I.R.M.S. ‘Diaconia’.

Thanks to EU support, the Food Bank of Moldova has recovered 90 tons of food, which have been distributed to 39 social services, reaching 5,000 individuals.

“The European Union supports the Food Bank’s activity because it promotes respect for food, as well as the value of those who grow, prepare, and distribute food,” said Jānis Mažeiks, the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova. “Recovering food which is good for consumption reduces food waste. Such a mechanism is widely implemented in the European Union and has recently gained momentum in the Republic of Moldova.”

