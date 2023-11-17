Ukraine: EIB Global backs Kyiv’s efforts to modernise its public transport system

On 16 November, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the city of Kyiv signed a new cooperation agreement at the Kyiv Investment Forum 2023 in Brussels.

This agreement provides the city of Kyiv with strategic advisory services for transforming its urban electric transport system and it supports the preparation of significant investment to modernise the metro rolling stock.

This new partnership, including both advisory services and preparatory work, will be supported by a €480.000 technical assistance grant from the EIB-managed Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF).

A key element of this agreement is the EIB’s support in conducting a feasibility study for Kyiv’s planned modernisation of the metro rolling stock, estimated to require €450 million in investment.

“As a European city, Kyiv strives to completely remove dependence on Russian-manufactured rolling stock, spare parts or maintenance equipment. This partnership with the EIB is a significant step towards achieving that independence, aligning our transport infrastructure with broader European standards,” said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

According to EIB, before the war, approximately 80% of Kyiv’s metro rolling stock originated from Russian producers.

“While with the agreement, signed today, we are focused on assisting Kyiv in building a modern urban public transport system, our overall support also extends to many other municipalities across Ukraine, facilitating their progress towards EU integration and enhancing the quality of life for all during these challenging times,” added EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who is in charge of Bank’s operations in Ukraine.

