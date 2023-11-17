Ozzy Energy Campaign 2023: YEAs visit schools in Bolnisi, Georgia to talk about renewable energy

Young European Ambassadors from Georgia visited а school in the Georgian town of Bolnisi this Wednesday, 15 November, to run а workshop on renewable energy.

30 school pupils aged 13-14 years old had the opportunity to discuss and learn about renewables with the help of DIY wind turbine kits.

During the workshop, one of the school pupils noted: “I realised that it’s quite easy to use renewable energies and every individual can contribute to saving the planet.”

The workshops are available to schools across the Eastern Partnership. Instructions for a DIY wind turbine are also available online for those who wish to build one at home.

Another school visit is planned on 17 November in Gori, Georgia.

The activity is part of the 2023 Ozzy Energy campaign which aims to raise awareness of the importance of renewable energy among youth in the Eastern partner countries.

Hamster Ozzy, the EU Young Energy Ambassador, is the protagonist of the campaign and is featured in a series of online comic book stories centred around saving and using clean energy.

