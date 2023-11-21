ZEAL OTM Announces the Launch of Innovative Command and Control Center - "Hawk Nest"

Revolutionizing Field Operations: ZEAL OTM Unveils Hawk Nest - The Next-Gen Command and Control Solution Embedded in a Shipping Container

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEAL OTM, a leader in advanced technology solutions for situational awareness, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, the "Hawk Nest". This state-of-the-art remote command and control center, designed within a shipping container, is set to revolutionize field operations for commercial, governmental and defense agencies worldwide.

The Hawk Nest offers unparalleled functionality in detection, mitigation, communication, and command, all housed in a mobile, scalable unit. Its flexible design is tailored to meet diverse mission requirements, allowing it to adapt to changes in technology and budget constraints. This innovative product is a testament to ZEAL OTM's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, customizable solutions in the situational awareness sector.

In the wake of already surpassing its revenue goals for 2024 and fostering a growing base of satisfied customers, ZEAL OTM is proud to confirm its readiness for full-scale production of the Hawk Nest. This achievement highlights the company's capability in not only conceptualizing but also effectively bringing groundbreaking products to market.

Jason Jones, CEO of ZEAL OTM, expresses his enthusiasm for this significant milestone:

"Our achievements are a testament to our team's commitment to excellence and accountability to one another"

Mr. Jones also extends his heartfelt gratitude to the company's partners, whose support and collaboration have been instrumental in reaching this stage of success and innovation.

The Hawk Nest is designed to be highly transportable, meeting standard shipping container requirements, thus ensuring cost-effective deployment. Its integration with The HawkEye Effect C2 software suite allows for seamless fusion of data from various sensor sets, offering complete situational awareness in a user-friendly interface. Additional features such as climate control, standalone power options, and customizable sensor suites make the Hawk Nest an indispensable asset for a wide range of mission sets.

As ZEAL OTM gears up for production of the Hawk Nest, the company looks forward to contributing significantly to the operational capabilities of its clients, further solidifying its position as a frontrunner in technological innovation within the situational awareness sector.

About ZEAL OTM:

Zeal OTM is a systems integrator located in Melbourne, Florida. The company specializes in edge based, "On The Move" (OTM) solutions for Situational Awareness and CUAS for land, air and sea mission sets. ZEAL OTM continues to push the boundaries of technological advancement to support and enhance the capabilities of its clients worldwide.