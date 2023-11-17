Acrylic Elastomers Market Surpass Worth USD 1.92 billion by 2029 at 8.5% CAGR - Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Acrylic Elastomers Market

Acrylic Elastomers Market growth is driven by automotive demand, technological advancements, and sustainability.

Acrylic elastomers are expected to grow rapidly due to increased demand in automotive, industrial, and sealing applications. ” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The acrylic elastomers market is expected to grow at 8.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 1.92 billion by 2029 from USD 0.92 billion in 2022.

Acrylic elastomers are synthetic rubbers known for their resistance to heat, oil, and chemicals. They exhibit good mechanical properties and are often used in automotive, industrial, and other specialty applications. Please note that the information provided here might not reflect the latest developments, and it's advisable to check more recent sources for the most up-to-date information. The need for acrylic elastomers is being driven by properties of these materials including improved chemical resistance and high thermal stability in a variety of applications like automotive, paints & coatings, and industrial. In addition, greater use of acrylic elastomers in turbocharged engines and the development of the automotive sector in emerging nations are both considerably boosting the growth of the worldwide acrylic elastomers market. The potential for corporate expansion is anticipated to be fueled by rising product demand and rising investments from developing nations. Market expansion will be hampered by several obstacles and problems.

Recent Development:

• In March 2022, in order to create cutting-edge recyclate formulations for uses in the automotive, packaging, and consumer industries, BASF and Zhejiang REEF Technology Co., Ltd. signed a strategic partnership agreement.

• In November 2022, Celanese effectively acquired the mobility division of DuPont for $11 billion. Polybutylene terephthalate and polyethylene terephthalate from DuPont were acquired by the Celanese. The deal also includes Mylar and Melinex polyester films, as well as polyester and ethylene acrylic elastomers from DuPont.

• On April 2021, Mura Technology are very pleased to announced our partnership with Dow Chemicals, one of the largest global manufacturers of plastic. The partnership will support the rapid scaling of Mura’s new HydroPRS™ process to prevented millions of tonnes of plastic and carbon from entered the natural environment every year and create the ingredients for a sustainable, circular plastics economy. Dow was also become an offtaker of recycled materials from the world-first plant in Teesside, UK, supplying major brands across the globe with sustainable plastic products.

• On January 2020, Denka Company Limited (headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; president: Manabu Yamamoto; hereinafter “Denka”) hereby announced that it has developed a new, special elastomer as part of the growth strategy formulated in its Denka Value-Up management plan to accelerated the growth of specialty businesses in a bid to shift its business portfolio. This elastomer is acrylic-based and achieves a high level of heat resistance.

The greatest revenue share in 2022 over 35% was accounted for by Asia Pacific.

The increase in automotive production in nations like India, China, and Indonesia is due to a few factors. Since acrylic elastomers are used by the automotive sector to create internal automotive components, increased auto manufacturing is ultimately what drives the need for them in the Asia Pacific region. During the anticipated period, North America is also anticipated to expand at a notable CAGR. The demand for acrylic elastomers is being driven by elements like the expanding auto sector and the increase of paint and coating applications in the area.

Factors That Historically Played a Role in The Growth of The Acrylic Elastomers Market

• Increasing Demand in End-Use Industries:

Acrylic elastomers find applications in various industries such as automotive, construction, industrial machinery, and oil and gas. The growth of these end-use industries often drives the demand for acrylic elastomers.

• Automotive Sector Growth:

The automotive industry is a major consumer of acrylic elastomers, using them in seals, gaskets, hoses, and other components. As the automotive sector expands, the demand for acrylic elastomers tends to grow.

• Rising Popularity of High-Performance Elastomers:

Acrylic elastomers are known for their high-performance characteristics, including heat resistance, oil resistance, and durability. Industries seeking materials with these properties contribute to the growth of the acrylic elastomers market.

• Increasing Focus on Fuel Efficiency:

The automotive industry's emphasis on fuel efficiency and lightweight materials has led to the adoption of acrylic elastomers in various components, as they offer a balance of performance and weight savings.

Acrylic Elastomers Market Technological Trends

• Advanced Formulations and Material Enhancements:

Continuous research and development efforts were focused on creating advanced formulations of acrylic elastomers with improved properties, such as enhanced heat resistance, chemical resistance, and durability.

• Nanotechnology Integration:

The integration of nanotechnology into acrylic elastomer formulations was a trend aimed at improving the overall performance characteristics. Nanoparticles can enhance mechanical strength, thermal stability, and other key properties of elastomeric materials.

• Bio-based and Sustainable Solutions:

The development of bio-based acrylic elastomers and sustainable manufacturing processes was gaining attention. This trend was driven by the increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability and the demand for eco-friendly materials.

• Smart Materials and IoT Integration:

The incorporation of smart materials and the Internet of Things (IoT) into acrylic elastomer applications were emerging trends. This includes the development of elastomers with sensing capabilities for real-time monitoring of conditions in various industrial applications.

• 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing:

The use of 3D printing and additive manufacturing techniques for producing acrylic elastomer components was an evolving trend. This allows for more complex and customized designs, offering flexibility in the manufacturing process.

Acrylic Elastomers Market Players

• BASF SE

• DuPont

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Zeon Corporation

• NOK Corporation

• Trelleborg AB

• DER-GOM

• Denka Company Limited

• Chengdu Dowhon Industry Co. Ltd

• Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segments: Acrylic Elastomers Market

Acrylic Elastomers Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

• Alkyl Acrylate Copolymer (ACM)

• Ethylene Acrylate Elastomer (AEM)

Acrylic Elastomers Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

• Automotive

• Construction

• Industrial

• Others (Wire & Cable and Paints & Coatings)

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

• Increasing Demand in Automotive Industry:

Acrylic elastomers are often used in automotive applications due to their resistance to heat, oil, and chemicals. The growing automotive industry, especially in emerging markets, can drive the demand for acrylic elastomers.

• Rising Demand for High-Performance Materials:

The need for high-performance materials in various industries, including manufacturing and construction, can drive the demand for acrylic elastomers, as they offer good mechanical properties and durability.

• Growing Industrialization and Infrastructure Development:

The expansion of industrial activities and infrastructure projects in developing regions can create opportunities for acrylic elastomers, as they find applications in seals, gaskets, and other industrial components.

Restraints:

• Fluctuating Raw Material Prices:

The prices of raw materials used in the production of acrylic elastomers, such as acrylic acid and other monomers, can be volatile, affecting the overall cost of manufacturing.

• Stringent Environmental Regulations:

Increasing environmental concerns and regulations related to the use of certain chemicals in manufacturing processes could pose challenges for acrylic elastomer producers.

Opportunities:

• Research and Development:

Continued research and development efforts to enhance the properties of acrylic elastomers can open up new opportunities, especially in niche applications where specific performance characteristics are required.

• Emerging Markets:

The expansion of industries in emerging markets, coupled with the need for advanced materials, can present growth opportunities for acrylic elastomer manufacturers.

Challenges:

• Competition from Other Elastomers:

Acrylic elastomers face competition from other elastomers like nitrile rubber, fluoroelastomers, and silicone elastomers, each having its own set of advantages and applications.

• Economic Uncertainties:

Economic uncertainties and fluctuations can impact the overall demand for industrial products, affecting the acrylic elastomers market.

• Global Supply Chain Disruptions:

Events such as natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, or global health crises (as witnessed with the COVID-19 pandemic) can disrupt the global supply chain and impact the acrylic elastomers market.

