Actuators Market Size to Surpass USD 112.74 Billion by 2029, at a 8.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Actuators Market by Actuation (Electrical, Pneumatic, Hydraulic), Type (Linear, Rotary), Application (Industrial Automation, Robotics, Vehicles & Equipment), Vertical and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The market for hyper cars to anticipate a rise from USD 54.1 billion in 2021 to USD 112.74 billion by 2029, at 8.5% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2029).

Actuators are machines that transform energy into motion; they are mostly employed in the control or movement of mechanisms and systems. Actuators are powered by an external energy source that is converted to motion, usually electric current, hydraulic fluid pressure, or pneumatic pressure. Actuators can generate two basic motions: rotational and linear. Different types, sizes, and power combinations are available for them based on the intended purposes.

Key Industry Developments:

• In January 2021 - The actuation division of Curtiss-Wright Corporation launched its new ASSIGN™ motor program for Exlar FTP and FTX Series actuators. The FTP and FTX series actuator are ideal for a wide range of factory automation applications.

• In December 2021 - Rotork PLC. signed a contract with Milano San Rocco Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) to provide Rotork IQ electric modulating actuators.

Actuators Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Actuators industry are

• ABB (Switzerland)

• Rockwell Automation (US)

• Altra Industrial Motion (US)

• Moog (US)

• SMC (Japan)

• Curtis Wright (Exlar) (US)

• MISUMI (Japan)

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

• The Actuators Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

• The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

• Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

• The Actuators Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

• The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Actuators market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

• Actuators Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Regional Analysis

The Actuators market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

• North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

• Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

• Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

• South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

DRIVING FACTORS

Growing Industrial Automation Expected to Increase the Demand for Actuators

Automation has becoming more common as advances in robots, AI, and machine learning have been made. An actuator is a crucial part of any actuation system and is used in the automotive, manufacturing, food, transportation, and automotive industries to automate a variety of systems and procedures. Throughout the projected period, the market expansion is expected to be driven by the increase in industrial automation.

The surge in industrial automation can also be attributed to population growth. An further aspect driving the need for industrial automation is the world's population growth. Automating processes that aid in mass production of goods was driven by manufacturers' desire to meet the demands of an expanding population. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the growing usage of industrial robots in the mechanical sectors would accelerate production and reduce human error, which will fuel market expansion.

RESTRAINING FACTORS

High Installation & Maintenance Costs of Hydraulic and Pneumatic Actuators to Hamper Growth

Because hydraulic actuators include fluids, installing them might be challenging. As a result, installation is expensive, particularly for big manufacturing lines. It is anticipated that this may impede market expansion. Furthermore, to provide the intended output, pneumatic actuation systems use air, and hydraulic actuation systems use a fluid medium, such as water or oil. The market is negatively impacted by oil or water leaks, which harm the product, reduce its efficiency, and raise maintenance costs.

There are problems with the many actuators that are utilized in a range of applications. Fluid leaking in hydraulic linear actuators causes problems with cleaning and reduces their effectiveness. It also necessitates routine maintenance and monitoring of motors, release valves, fluid reservoirs, pumps, and other equipment. Pneumatic actuators can increase complexity and cost since they need proportionately sized compressors, regulators, and valves for various functions.

Consequently, the primary damage causes that impede the expansion of the actuators market share are continuous seal wear, improper assembly or maintenance, steam valve risks, decreased control quality, and others.

Key Market Segments: Actuators Market

Actuators Market By Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Linear Actuator

• Rotary Actuator

Actuators Market By Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Industrial Automation

• Robotics

• Vehicles And Equipment

Actuators Market By Actuation, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Electrical

• Pneumatic

• Hydraulic

• Others

Actuators Market By Vertical, 2020-2029, (Usd Million), (Thousand Units)

• Food & Beverages

• Oil & Gas;

• Metals, Mining, And Machinery

• Power Generation

• Chemicals, Paper, And Plastics

• Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Marine

• Electronics & Electrical

• Construction

• Agriculture

• Utilities

• Household & Entertainment.

Frequently Asked Questions

• What was the impact of covid-19 on Actuators Market?

• What was the market value in 2022?

• which region is a high share of the Actuators Market?

• What are the opportunities in Actuators Market?

• What is the forecast period of the Actuators Market?

