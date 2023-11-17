Water Bikes Market Size to Surpass USD 46.59 Billion by 2029, at a 12% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Water Bikes Market

Market key players include Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, Schiller Bikes, Hydrobikes Inc., Austin water bikes, DaveCornthwaite, Manta5, and SBK engineering.

Water bikes market is growing, driven by increasing interest in recreational water sports, eco-friendly transportation, and innovative designs offering a unique blend of exercise and leisure on water” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Water Bikes Market by Technology (Conventional Water Bikes, and Electric Water Bikes), Sales Type (Rental Bikes, and New Bikes), Type (5-Person, 4-Person), Application and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The market for hyper cars to anticipate a rise from USD 16.8 billion in 2021 to USD 46.59 billion by 2029, at 12% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2029).

Worldwide Water Bikes Market has witnessed strong development owing to the consumers having been drawn to some type of activity as a result of increased urbanization and a change in the pace of life, with an increasingly frantic lifestyle becoming the norm, which bodes well for the industry for water bikes. The Global Water Bikes Market research report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key drivers, restraints, segments, competitive landscape, trends, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

Industry Development:

• In January 2020, the World’s first hydrofoil e-bike “Hydrofoiler XE-1” appeared at consumer electronics show (CES) in Vegas.

• In January 2020, Kiwi based hydrofoil electric bike company Manta5 announced that it is looking to raise USD 10 million in capital to fund the

manufacturing of its bikes designed to be ridden on water.

Water Bikes Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Water Bikes industry are

• Yamaha Motor Corporation

• USA

• Schiller Bikes

• Hydrobikes Inc.

• Austin water bikes

• DaveCornthwaite

• Manta5

• Redsharkbikes

• SBK engineering.

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

• The Water Bikes Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

• The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

• Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

• The Water Bikes Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

• The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Water Bikes market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

• Water Bikes Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Global Water Bikes Market Overview

Investments in water bikes are anticipated to increase in the near future. The purpose of laws governing foreign direct investment is to incentivize international original equipment manufacturers to expand their operations within the US. Moreover, the forecast for regional markets is positive and robust because of the growing demand for athletic events.

There is a great possibility for manufacturers of water sports products to begin developing water bikes. On the other hand, increasing demand for hydrofoil design in the water bike market is anticipated to create significant opportunities for this cutting-edge design.

The rise in marine tourism is driving up demand for both new ships and water bikes, which will contribute to the near-term growth of the water bike market. Furthermore, a lot of foreign visitors, especially those from the wealthy class, are drawn to the natural landscapes of nations bordered by seas or oceans every year.

Marine tourism is becoming more and more popular since it offers a number of health benefits in addition to the thrill of being physically active. Therefore, the health advantages associated with maritime tourism are driving demand for watercraft. Significant opportunities are also being created for the water bike industry by supportive government initiatives and programs raising awareness of water tourism in an effort to promote marine tourism.

Regional Analysis

The Water Bikes market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

• North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

• Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

• Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

• South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Key Market Segments: Water Bikes Market

Water Bikes Market by Technology, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Conventional Water Bikes

• Electric Water Bikes

Water Bikes Market by Sales Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Rental Bikes

• New Bikes

Water Bikes Market by Seater Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• 5-Person

• 4-Person

• 2-Person

• 1-Person

• Others

Water Bikes Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Public Park

• Amusement Park

• Others

