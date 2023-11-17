Automotive Coatings Market Size to Surpass USD 24.5 Billion by 2029, at a 4.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Automotive Coatings Market

Major Market Players Include BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Nippon Paint Holdings Co

The automotive coatings market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by rising vehicle production, increasing demand for aesthetic appeal, and driving innovation in the automotive industry.

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Automotive Coatings Market by Resin (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic) Technology (Solvent-Borne, Water-Borne, Powder Coating) Coat (Clearcoat, Basecoat, E-Coat, Primer) (Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 To 2029”, The market for hyper cars to anticipate a rise from USD 16.45 billion in 2021 to USD 24.5 billion by 2029, at 4.3% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2029).

Alongside the vehicle industry, the automotive coatings business changed. Both companies are always changing to provide their clients with cutting edge technology and environmentally friendly items. need patterns in the automotive industry, environmental laws, health and safety regulations, consumer preferences, way of life, and the expanding economy all have a significant influence on the need for automotive coatings. These factors support the expansion of the automotive coatings industry and have a positive impact on it. Car coatings have a vital role in shielding vehicle metal surfaces from corrosion and other dangers, in addition to aesthetics. Automotive aesthetics such as appealing colors, textures, and patterns might influence a customer's decision.

Recent Developments

• In September 2021, Axalta Coating Systems LLC successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of U-POL Holdings Limited (U-POL). The acquisition of U-POL, a leading supplier of paints, protective coatings, and accessories primarily for the automotive aftermarket strengthens Axalta's global refinish leadership position and supports its broader growth strategy.

• In July 2021, AkzoNobel N.V. and Mercedes-Benz extended their partnership agreement for another four years. This entails the continuation of providing vehicle refinish products including automotive and specialty coatings and services in China and a preferred partner in Indonesia.

Automotive Coatings Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Automotive Coatings industry are

• BASF SE

• Axalta Coating Systems

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• Kansai Paint Co., Ltd

• Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

• The Valspar Corporation

• KCC Corporation

• Sherwin-Williams

• AkzoNobel

• Jotun A/S others.

DRIVING FACTORS

Growing Trends for Automotive Refinishing Coatings is Driving Automotive Coatings Market Growth

In the automobile sector, the introduction of electrified and driverless vehicles causes a stir. Physical stores are experiencing an increase in complexity and maintenance costs due to OEMs' increased use of ADAS (advanced driver assistance programs). This is because it takes special effort to maintain and analyze these systems in compliance with OEM specifications.

Additionally, there is a growing need for automotive coatings to improve the appearance and longevity of cars. Additionally, these coatings shield cars against a variety of harmful impacts of extreme weather, including UV rays, foreign objects, acid rain, and very high or low temperatures. Throughout the projected term, these advantages are probably going to fuel the industry's explosive growth.

The use of automotive coatings solutions is probably going to be driven by growing trends in vinyl, custom paint designs, and vehicle restoration. These chemicals extend the life and visibility of pricey paint modifications by protecting and enhancing the finishes of custom automobile paint coats. This market is anticipated to grow since these coatings also shield the coatings from regular wear and tear and long-term sun exposure.

RESTRAINING FACTORS

Complication in Raw Material Sourcing is Likely to Hinder Market Growth

In order to make coatings, additives, pigment binders, and solvents are needed as raw materials. One of the most significant and often utilized raw components in the production of the product is titanium dioxide. It is anticipated that the market's expansion will be hampered by the fluctuating prices of raw materials, such as titanium dioxide, one of the most frequently utilized raw materials. Additionally, during the projected period, manufacturers could anticipate to face significant challenges due to the difficulties in acquiring raw materials.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that strict laws governing the emissions of dangerous air pollutants such ethylbenzene, toluene, methyl ethyl ketone, and xylene will limit the demand for some products. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the aforementioned items' high flammability and toxicity will spur growth over the projection period. As a result, it is anticipated that during the forecast, the price fluctuations of raw materials and the rising cost of titanium dioxide will adversely affect market growth.

Key Market Segments: Automotive Coatings Market

Automotive Coatings Market by Resin, 2020-2029, (USD Millions, Kilotons)

• Polyurethane

• Epoxy

• Acrylic

Automotive Coatings Market by Technology, 2020-2029, (USD Millions, Kilotons)

• Solvent-Borne

• Water-Borne

• Powder Coating

Automotive Coatings Market by Coat, 2020-2029, (USD Millions, Kilotons)

• Clearcoat

• Basecoat

• E-Coat

• Primer

