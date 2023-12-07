ChinaAMC wins 5 awards for contribution to sustainability and ETF Market
With a history of 25 years in the asset management industry, ChinaAMC is a leader in the equity ETF market in China and a one-stop shop for equity investors.
"Our commitment to rigorous macro research, securities analysis, strict risk management, and ESG integration process has earned us the trust of our clients". — Li Yimei, CFA, CEO of ChinaAMC

China Asset Management Co., Ltd. has won the Best Asset Management Company, China 2023, Best ETF Management Company, and three other major awards with Brands Review Magazine.
— Li Yimei, CFA, CEO of ChinaAMC
Established in 1998 and having been in the asset management industry for 25 years, ChinaAMC is one of China’s biggest AMCs operating in the country today. For eighteen continuous years, ChinaAMC has been the biggest provider of equity ETFs in China. As of September 30, 2023, the total AUM of ChinaAMC crossed USD 263 billion and the company’s client base surpassed 216 million retail investors and touched 240,000 institutional investors. ChinaAMC is based out of Beijing, China, and has branches in Shanghai, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Qingdao, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Wuhan, and Shenyang. The three subsidiaries of ChinaAMC are - China Asset Management (Hong Kong), China Capital Management, and China Wealth Management.
ChinaAMC along with its subsidiaries caters to over 240,000 institutional clients, including overseas central banks, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and banks in Europe, North and Latin America, and Asia Pacific. ChinaAMC also cooperates with its international partners to launch offshore mutual funds to provide international clients with access to the Chinese market.
Undoubtedly, with such an impressive portfolio, ChinaAMC attracted the attention of Brands Review Magazine and succeeded in securing five major awards which are:
Best Asset Management Company China 2023
Most Sustainable Asset Management Company China 2023
Best ETF Management Company China 2023
Best Investment Asset Management Company China 2023
Top Contribution to Equity ETF Market China 2023
Since its founding in 1998, ChinaAMC has maintained a leading position in the market for 25 years, having achieved several firsts in the industry, including being among the first managers of both closed-ended and open-ended funds 1998 and 2001 respectively, as well as qualified managers of the National Social Security Fund (2002), ETF (2004), Corporate Annuities (2006), and Retirement Saving Public Fund (2018).
ChinaAMC introduced the nation's first exchange-traded fund (ETF) in 2004 and since then, the company has launched several innovative index funds. As of September 30, 2023, ChinaAMC is the only mainland mutual fund manager with an equity ETF AUM exceeding RMB 300 billion. It has held the position of the only mainland mutual fund manager with the largest ETF AUM for 18 consecutive years.
ChinaAMC is dedicated to offering investors a comprehensive one-stop shop for ETF product allocation, making the most of ETFs' strength as tools for asset allocation. With a comprehensive product line that includes over 70 ETFs, the company completely covers mainstream markets like A-shares, Hong Kong equities, and international markets.
Since 2004, ChinaAMC has provided investment management and advising services to foreign institutional clients, such as corporates, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and financial institutions.
The goal of ChinaAMC is to give its investors a steady, long-term return. By working diligently and exercising prudent investment stewardship, it supports business expansion and optimises value for all parties involved. The company also has a dedicated global research team that shares resources from the centralized research platform of the company. ChinaAMC has also developed a proprietary framework for its ESG initiatives and has successfully integrated it into its investment process.
ESG lies at the core of ChinaAMC’s investment philosophies. In May 2020, the company became the first Chinese asset manager to form an ESG Committee, which is in charge of all ESG-related matters inside the organisation. Its global capital investment team is made up of Sector Analysts who conduct fundamental research with sustainability in mind and Portfolio Managers who select stocks and positions based on internal ESG research and ESG risk alerts. This team also includes ESG analysts who perform ESG research, rate stocks using an internal framework, keep an eye on stock ESG concerns, and communicate with listed firms regarding ESG matters.
Bill Thornton, Head of Content & Research, at Brands Review Magazine, congratulated ChinaAMC and said: “ChinaAMC's unwavering commitment to excellence has made it a trailblazer in China's investment sector, earning it a highly respected and coveted position in the industry. With its unmatched expertise and a proven track record of success, this investment firm has emerged as a leading player in China's financial landscape. Thanks to its unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, ChinaAMC has earned a well-deserved reputation as a reliable and trustworthy partner for investors seeking to grow their wealth.”
On receiving the awards from Brands Review Magazine, Li Yimei, CFA, CEO of ChinaAMC, said: With a history of 25 years in the asset management industry, ChinaAMC is a leader in the equity ETF market in China and a one-stop solution provider for equity investors. Our commitment to rigorous macro research, securities analysis, strict risk management, and ESG integration process has earned us the trust of our clients”.
About ChinaAMC:
ChinaAMC, founded in April 1998, is the leading asset management company in China. They were the first to manage closed-ended funds in 1998, open-ended funds in 2001, and launch ETFs in 2004. With $263B in AUM, China AMC has on-the-ground research capabilities and engages with regulators and policymakers to stay ahead in the industry and find the best investment opportunities for clients.
https://en.chinaamc.com/
About Brands Review Magazine:
Brands Review Magazine is a leading online news portal from London for all the latest insights on brands related to lifestyle products, technology solutions, wealth management services, and everything related to health, wellness, and the environment.
https://brandsreviewmagazine.com/
