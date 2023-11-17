Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, DUI - Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4008455

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks                      

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: November 16, 2023, at approximately 1947 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 North, Barnet

VIOLATION: DUI - Drug and Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Nathan Lounsbury                                           

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 16, 2023 at approximately 1947 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a vehicle stop on Interstate 91 North in Barnet for several traffic violations. Troopers made contact with the operator, Nathan Lounsbury (33), who showed signs of impairment. He underwent standardized field sobriety tests and at the conclusion was placed under arrest and transport to the Derby Barracks for processing. Further investigation found that Lounsbury was given court ordered conditions of release to not operate a vehicle after consuming alcohol or drugs.  At the conclusion of processing, he was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court to answer the charge of DUI Drug and Violation of Conditions of Release.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/15/2023 at 0800 hrs        

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

