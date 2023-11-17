St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, DUI - Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A4008455

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: November 16, 2023, at approximately 1947 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 North, Barnet

VIOLATION: DUI - Drug and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Nathan Lounsbury

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 16, 2023 at approximately 1947 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a vehicle stop on Interstate 91 North in Barnet for several traffic violations. Troopers made contact with the operator, Nathan Lounsbury (33), who showed signs of impairment. He underwent standardized field sobriety tests and at the conclusion was placed under arrest and transport to the Derby Barracks for processing. Further investigation found that Lounsbury was given court ordered conditions of release to not operate a vehicle after consuming alcohol or drugs. At the conclusion of processing, he was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court to answer the charge of DUI Drug and Violation of Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/15/2023 at 0800 hrs

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.