Vietnamese President, Malaysian PM lauds strong progress of strategic partnership

VIETNAM, November 17 - SAN FRANCISCO — Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng received Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in San Francisco on November 16 (local time) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week 2023.

The two leaders expressed their delight at meeting each other again after the Malaysian PM’s official visit to Việt Nam in July and applauded the great strides in their countries’ strategic partnership.

President Thưởng affirmed that Việt Nam treasures the multifaceted cooperation with Malaysia, a partner of leading importance of Việt Nam in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

To continue strongly promoting bilateral cooperation, he asked the two sides to implement the outcomes of the Joint Committee’s seventh meeting while soon finalising the negotiations on and signing treaties and agreements to create a basis and framework for more intensive and extensive collaboration.

The State leader of Việt Nam called for coordination to bolster trade and investment to raise bilateral trade to US$18 billion, and on the Malaysian Government to assist Vietnamese enterprises to produce and export Halal products to Malaysia.

He thanked Malaysia and expressed his hope that the country will expand assistance in personnel training for Việt Nam and boost locality-to-locality ties, including the coming establishment of the twin relationship between Hội An City of Việt Nam and Melaka city of Malaysia.

President Thưởng suggested Malaysia create conditions for Việt Nam to persuade the European Union to remove the “yellow card” warning against Việt Nam’s fisheries sectors. He also asked both sides to maintain effective coordination in the repatriation of Vietnamese fishermen.

PM Ibrahim affirmed that Malaysia attaches special importance to the multifaceted relations with Việt Nam.

He said he is impressed with Việt Nam’s socio-economic development achievements, stressing the wish to enhance cooperation in economy, trade, investment, and manpower training.

Both leaders stated that their countries will keep close coordination at regional and international forums such as the United Nations and APEC; strive to maintain the solidarity and centrality of ASEAN to help build an ASEAN Community of strong development, solidarity and resilience; and support Laos to fulfil its chairmanship of ASEAN in 2024.

About issues of shared concern, including the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea), they agreed to support the maintenance of the common viewpoint of guaranteeing peace and stability, seriously implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and working towards a code of conduct (COC) in the waters that is substantive, effective, and in conformity with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

PM Ibrahim voiced his hope that President Thưởng will pay a visit to Malaysia in the near future. — VNS