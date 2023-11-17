Submit Release
*Victim Identified* Southeast Shooting Leaves Woman Dead

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a woman in Southeast, D.C.

 

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at approximately 7:33 a.m., Sixth District officers were flagged down in the 1900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting.  Upon arrival, they located a woman with gunshot wound injuries.  The woman was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Nakysia Rachael Lemon-Williams of no fixed address.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

CCN: 23186777

