Right Lane on Northbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed on Thursday, November 16, 2023

The right lane will be closed on northbound Interstate 81 between mile marker 11 and mile marker 12, in Berkeley County, from 7 p.m. until midnight on Thursday, November 16, 2023, to allow for pavement repairs. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​