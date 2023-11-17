Substantial Delays on Calhoun County Route 20, Beech Road, Beginning on Thursday, November 16, 2023

There will be substantial delays on Calhoun County Route 20, Beech Road, beginning at milepost 5.56, to milepost 10.38, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., beginning on Thursday, November 16, 2023, through Friday, December 15, 2023, for several culvert replacements. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.
