Cyber-Knights Lead the Charge in Cybersecurity Education with KnowBe4 and AFA Partnership
Cyber-Knights teams up with KnowBe4 & AFA to educate San Jose seniors on cybersecurity.SAN JOSE, CA, USA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the spirit of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Cyber Knights, in collaboration with KnowBe4 and the Air & Space Forces Association (AFA), is at the forefront of a community-wide initiative to enhance cybersecurity awareness among senior citizens. Under the visionary leadership of high school student and social entrepreneur Shreyas Kapavarapu, Cyber-Knights volunteers have actively engaged with seniors in San Jose, providing them with crucial knowledge and tools to navigate the digital world securely.
The synergy between Cyber Knights' grassroots community engagement, KnowBe4's industry-leading security training, and AFA's educational outreach brings a comprehensive approach to tackling the ever-evolving challenge of cyber threats. The CyberGenerations program, developed by AFA, complements this alliance by specifically addressing older adults' vulnerabilities.
Join us in this vital mission to safeguard our community's digital integrity. Together, we can build a safer cyber future for all.
