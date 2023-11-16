Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,097 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the Prime Minister congratulating Pedro Sánchez on his re-election as Prime Minister of Spain

CANADA, November 16 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to congratulate Pedro Sánchez on his re-election as Prime Minister of Spain:

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Pedro Sánchez on his re-election as Prime Minister of Spain.

“Canada and Spain are close partners and friends, with a history of strong co-operation and warm ties between our peoples. Our relationship is based on shared interests and values, including protecting human rights and democracy and a commitment to making life better for people.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Prime Minister Sánchez on a range of common priorities – from taking ambitious climate action to advancing gender equality. Together, we will continue building on our robust economic ties through the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which is creating new opportunities and good middle-class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Canada and Spain will continue to be strong partners as we work together to grow our economies and bring inclusive, sustainable, and long-lasting growth for our peoples.”

You just read:

Statement by the Prime Minister congratulating Pedro Sánchez on his re-election as Prime Minister of Spain

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more