Remarks by the Prime Minister of Samoa, Hon Fiame Naomi Mataafa at the closing reception to celebrate the signing of the OACP-EU Partnership Agreement.

SAMOA, November 17 - “The Samoa Agreement”

Robert Louise Stevenson Museum, Vailima

15 November 2023

H.E Ms Pilar Cancela Rodriguez, Secretary of State for International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, Presidency in Office of the European Union

H.E Ms Jutta Urpilainen, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships

Hon. Bendito Dos Santos Freitas, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste Chair of the ACP Council of Ministers

H.E Mr George Rebelo Chikoti, OACPS Secretary General and ACP Co – Secretary of the ACP – EU Council of Ministers

Mr Bostjan Sporar, EU Co-Secretary of the ACP – EU Council of Ministers,

Honourable Ministers,

Excellencies, Distinguished Delegates

Members of the Diplomatic Corps

Ladies and Gentlemen,

As the sun sets on our remarkable journey of perseverance, solidarity and partnership that has brought us here in the middle of the blue Pacific, I have the pleasure, on behalf of the Government and the people of Samoa, to say “O lau pule lea” – meaning Samoa and the People of the Pacific accepts this honour of a Blue Pacific signing.

As we join in the celebration of this lifetime achievement, let us acknowledge the dedication and diplomacy that have brought us to this moment, the painstaking negotiations an thoughtful collaboration that has laid the foundation for a future where economies will flourish, societies thrive, and people’s lives are positively impacted.

So, I echo the sentiments expressed in looking forward to the dawn of a new tomorrow. A tomorrow that heralds a new era of shared vision and collective commitment to growth through effective implementation of the Samoa Agreement. We celebrate not merely a ceremonial gesture but the recognition of a clear blueprint for the path ahead.

To the EC, your investment serves as a catalyst for critical investment, spanning a range of needs, aiming to uplift communities and bridge socio-economic gaps. Beyond that a wealth of expertise, technological know-how, and best practices, enhancing the effectiveness of the partnership. Your contribution ensures that the ACP State are active participants in their own journeys towards development.

To my ACP counterparts, I look forward to strengthening evolution of our organization and its potential to ensure that due regard is accorded its specific interests.

Finally, I hope you have had an opportunity to see and experience the beauty of our people, culture and home. May it lessen the distance between us and you return across the Blue Pacific and we wish you all safe travels.

Please raise your glasses as we offer up a toast to the spirit of cooperation, the strength of our partnership, and the boundless potential that lies ahead. May the Samoa Agreement be the facilitator of transformative change, opening doors to a brighter, more interconnected future for our one family.

Soifua ma ia manuia.

