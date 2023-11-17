Vinyl Resins Market Promising Growth Worth USD 1.92 billion by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Vinyl Ester Market

Vinyl Resins Market to Grow at 6.4% CAGR (2023-2029) driven by Adoption in Paper and Pulp Industry.

The vinyl ester market grew rapidly, owing to increased demand in the construction, automotive, and chemical industries for its superior corrosion resistance.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vinyl ester market is expected to grow at 6.4 % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 1.92 billion by 2029 from USD 1.1 billion in 2022.

Vinyl ester is produced by esterifying epoxy resin with monocarboxylic acid. After that, the finished product is dissolved in styrene or another solvent. Vinyl ester is used in a variety of industries, including pipes and tanks, construction, transportation, and paint and coatings. It is a thermoset material that is frequently substituted for polyester and epoxy. Vinyl ester has several physical advantages, including increased strength and corrosion resistance. As a result, it is a popular substance among many others. It has a low viscosity and does not dissolve easily in water. It outperforms other materials in terms of mechanical properties and strength.

Recent Developments:

10 December 2020: AOC announced it has completed the acquisition of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) manufacturing operations in Ústí nad Labem (Czech Republic). This footprint extension will allow AOC to further improve service and logistics to its customers in Central/ Eastern Europe as well as in Germany, and will make new products (e.g. based on recycled PET) available for customers around Europe.

15 January 2020: AOC announced that per 3 march 2020, BÜFA composite systems, the German-based supplier of tailor-made unsaturated polyester resins and resin formulations, will acquire AOC (UK) Ltd. After completion of the acquisition, aoc (UK) Ltd. Will be trading under the name of BÜFA composites UK. AOC will remain the supplier of the resins portfolio.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to hold the greatest share which is about 50%.

The Asia-Pacific area is expected to overtake other markets as the main one. The primary drivers for the regional market growth include the developing construction sector, burgeoning demand for corrosion-resistant pipes & tanks, rising demand for raw materials, and vigorous urbanisation. The two countries in this region that are most prominently experiencing a substantial boom in the shipbuilding and marine industries are China and South Korea. As a result, the nation’s serve as the market’s primary growth drivers for vinyl ester resins in the Asia Pacific region.

Technological Trends

• Advanced Resin Formulations:

Ongoing research and development efforts were focused on creating vinyl ester resins with enhanced properties, such as improved chemical resistance, higher heat resistance, and greater mechanical strength. Formulations were being optimized to meet specific industry requirements.

• Nanotechnology Integration:

Nanotechnology was being increasingly integrated into vinyl ester resin formulations to improve performance characteristics. This includes the incorporation of nanomaterials like nanoparticles or nanofibers to enhance strength, conductivity, and other functional properties.

• Green and Sustainable Solutions:

The composites industry, including vinyl ester manufacturers, has been under pressure to adopt more sustainable practices. This includes the development of bio-based vinyl ester resins and processes that reduce environmental impact.

• Digitalization and Automation:

The vinyl ester industry, like many others, has been incorporating digital technologies for process optimization, quality control, and automation. This includes the use of sensors, data analytics, and automation tools to enhance production efficiency and product quality.

Vinyl Ester Market Player

• AOC, LLC

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

• DIC CORPORATION, INEOS

• Interplastic Corporation

• Polynt

• Reinchhold LLC 2

• SHOWA DENKO K.K.

• Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.

• Swancor

Key Market Segments: Vinyl Ester Market

Vinyl Ester Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

• Bisphenol A Di glycidyl Ether (DGEBA)

• Epoxy Phenol Novolac (EPN)

• Brominated Fire Retardant

• Others

Vinyl Ester Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

• Pipes & Tanks

• Paints & Coatings

• Transportation

• Pulp & Paper

• Others

Market Dynamics

Driver:

• Corrosion Resistance: Vinyl ester resins are known for their excellent corrosion resistance properties, making them highly sought after in industries such as marine, chemical processing, and infrastructure. The increasing demand for corrosion-resistant materials in these industries is a significant driver for the vinyl ester market.

• Growth in Construction and Infrastructure: The growth in construction and infrastructure projects, especially in emerging economies, is driving the demand for vinyl ester resins. These resins find applications in the construction of pipes, tanks, and other infrastructure components due to their durability and chemical resistance.

• Increasing Use in Wind Energy Applications: Vinyl ester resins are widely used in the manufacturing of wind turbine blades due to their high strength-to-weight ratio. As the wind energy sector continues to expand globally, the demand for vinyl ester resins is expected to rise.

Restraint:

• Price Sensitivity: Vinyl ester resins can be relatively more expensive compared to other resin types. The price sensitivity of end-users, especially in cost-sensitive industries, could act as a restraint on the widespread adoption of vinyl ester resins.

• Competition from Alternative Materials: The market faces competition from alternative materials, such as epoxy and polyester resins, which may offer similar properties in certain applications. The availability of substitutes can limit the growth of the vinyl ester market.

Opportunity:

• Innovation in Product Development: Continuous innovation in vinyl ester resin formulations to enhance properties such as mechanical strength, heat resistance, and flame retardancy presents a significant opportunity. Developing products that cater to specific industry needs can open up new markets and applications.

• Focus on Sustainable Solutions: Growing environmental concerns and the shift towards sustainable practices create an opportunity for manufacturers to develop eco-friendly vinyl ester resins. This could involve using bio-based raw materials or incorporating recycling technologies.

Challenges:

• Raw Material Price Volatility: The vinyl ester market may face challenges associated with the volatility of raw material prices, particularly for key ingredients. Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials can impact the overall production cost and, subsequently, the market dynamics.

• Regulatory Compliance: Adherence to stringent environmental and safety regulations poses a challenge for the vinyl ester market. Manufacturers need to invest in research and development to ensure their products comply with evolving regulations, which may add complexity and cost to the production process.

Key Question Answered

1. What is the current size of the global vinyl ester market?

2. What is the anticipated growth rate of the market in the coming years?

3. What are the prevailing trends driving the demand for vinyl esters?

4. Are there any emerging trends that could impact the market in the future?

5. Which industries are the primary consumers of vinyl esters?

6. How is the demand distributed across sectors such as construction, transportation, wind energy, marine, and others?

7. What regions are the major contributors to the vinyl ester market?

8. Are there any regional variations in terms of market demand and growth?

