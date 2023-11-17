PHILIPPINES, November 17 - Press Release

November 17, 2023 Gatchalian proposes funding for certification of tech-voc senior high school graduates The Senate Committee on Finance has accepted Senator Win Gatchalian's proposal for the government to fund the certification of Grade 12 learners under the technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) track. This, he said, aims to improve the employment prospects of these learners. Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, proposed the allocation of P438.16 million under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority's (TESDA) development regulatory program for the assessment and certification of senior high school learners. The proposed allocation will cover 420,967 Grade 12 TVL learners. The senator previously flagged what he called a dead end for senior high school learners who took the TVL track. Based on the Department of Education (DepEd) data for School Year (SY) 2020-2021, only 6.7% or 32,965 out of 473,911 TVL graduates underwent the assessment for national certification. Among those who took the national certification, 31,933 or 97% passed. "The only constraint why they are not taking the national certification assessment is the cost, which ranges from P760 to P1,370, This is a low-hanging fruit to improve the employability of our senior high school graduates, and this is to fund their certification," Gatchalian said during his interpellation of the proposed TESDA budget for 2024. Research by the senator's office also revealed that 50% of senior high school TVL graduates are employed in elementary occupations, the lowest level of occupational category in terms of skills requirement. These include street vendors, cleaners, domestic helpers, car and windows washers, and street sweepers. For Gatchalian, this is another reflection of the educational system's failure to fulfill the promise of preparing our senior high school graduates for employment or entrepreneurship. Gatchalian has also been pushing for the passage of the Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2367), which seeks to ensure that senior high school graduates are well-prepared for higher education, middle-skills development, employment, or entrepreneurship. The bill also proposes free national competency assessments to the Deped's senior high school learners. Pondo para sa certification ng tech-voc senior high school graduates isinusulong ni Gatchalian Tinanggap ng Senate Committee on Finance ang panukala ni Senador Win Gatchalian na pondohan ang certification ng mga mag-aaral sa Grade 12 na nasa technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) track. Aniya, makatutulong ito upang itaas ang tsansang makapasok sa magandang trabaho ang mga mag-aaral na ito. Iminungkahi ng Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education ang paglalaan ng P438.16 milyon sa ilalim ng development regulatory program ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). Gagamitin ang naturang pondo para sa assessment at certification ng tinatayang 420,967 mag-aaral sa Grade 12 na nasa TVL track. Matatandaang pinuna ng senador ang tinatawag niyang dead end para sa mga mag-aaral ng senior high school na nasa TVL track. Batay kasi sa datos ng Department of Education (DepEd) para sa School Year (SY) 2020-2021, 6.7% lamang o 32,965 sa 473,911 graduates ng senior high school sa TVL track ang dumaan sa assessment para sa national certification. Sa mga kumuha ng national certification, 31,933 o 97% ang pumasa. "Ang nagiging sagabal sa pagkuha ng assessment para sa national certification ay ang gastos na nagkakahalagang P760 hanggang P1,370. Mahalagang hakbang ang paglalaan natin ng pondong ito sa certification ng ating mga senior high school graduates upang magkaroon sila ng magandang trabaho," ani Gatchalian sa kanyang interpellation sa panukalang pondo ng TESDA para sa taong 2024. Ayon din sa pananaliksik ng tanggapan ng senador, 50% ng mga senior high school TVL graduates ang nagtatrabaho sa mga elementary occupations, o iyong mga trabaho na nasa pinakamababang kategorya pagdating sa skills requirement. Halimbawa ng mga trabahong ito ang mga street vendors, cleaners, domestic helpers, car at window washers, at street sweepers. Ani Gatchalian, isa na naman itong pahiwatig na hindi natupad ang pangako ng sistema ng edukasyon na ihanda ang mga senior high school graduates para sa trabaho o sa pagnenegosyo. Isinusulong din ni Gatchalian ang pagsasabatas ng Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2367) na layong ihanda ang mga senior high school graduates para sa kolehiyo, middle-skills development, trabaho, o pagnenegosyo. Iminumungkahi din ng panukalang batas ang libreng national competency assessment para sa mga senior high school learner ng DepEd.