Merry Everything: Candified's Interactive Christmas Wonderland Brings Joy and Creativity to Holiday Experience Seekers

Candified, an interactive retail candy wonderland located in Belmont Shore, CA Experience outrageous moments of joy at Candified's Merry Everything holiday extravaganza Jackie Sorkin aka "The Candy Queen" and "Amazing Amy" Kavanaugh Mason Founders of Candfied

Experience joy, creativity and happiness at Candified's Belmont Shore interactive retail location; meet the stars from Hulu's Candified: Home for the Holidays

BELMONT SHORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, Candified(tm), an interactive candy wonderland, unveils its unique Creative Holiday Fun. Jackie Sorkin aka “The Candy Queen,” star of Hulu's "Candified: Home for the Holidays," and Global Branding Executive, “Amazing Amy” Kavanaugh-Mason invite guests to immerse themselves in 'Merry Everything', a festive celebration of creativity, joy, and holiday happiness.

From November 17 to December 31, experience our holiday creation stations , nostalgic and international candy offerings, stocking stuffers, and amazing gifts and toys. Guests can build an epic Gingerbread Mansion with all the toppings and icings in the Candified Creators’ Studio! Meet the team and stars from Hulu’s "Candified: Home for the Holidays," and be part of a commitment to spreading joy to all.

Festive Creation Stations: Unleash Sweet Imagination

• Candy Cookie Pizzas: A delicious blend of creativity resulting in a candy pizza masterpiece ($29/Edible Craft).

• Candy Cookie Decorating: Design a delightful festive holiday cookies ($29/Edible Craft).

• Candy Sushi/Sashimi Delight: Roll up some sweet sushi treats ($29).

• Candy Kebobs: Create five candy kebobs full of holiday flavors and colors to give as gifts or emjoy personally. ($29/Edible Craft).

• Gingerbread Mansion Magic: Build and decorate a dream gingerbread house ($39/Edible Craft).

• DIY Custom Holiday Swag: Design a customized tote bag, bucket hat, jewelry set or ornaments to cherish or give as gifts ($29/Inedible Craft).

• Slimeified: Create two custom super-sparkly slimes ($29/Inedible Craft).

• Candy Topiaries: Sculpt your own candy centerpiece to sweeten up holiday décor ($39/Inedible Craft).

Book a spot at www.itscandified.com/create and dive into a world of candy craft and creativity.

Saturday Night Christmas Parties & Parents Night Out

Candified also announced its ongoing workshops every Saturday through December. “Parents Night Out” where kids six through thirteen can bid farewell to their parents, and for $49 per Creator, enjoy a pizza dinner, beverages, snacks, Creation Station activities, delicious treats, and a special Reindeer Food Mix to take home. Reservations dir thus magical evening at www.itscandified.com/create.

Candified: A Candy Wonderland of Fun in Belmont Shore, Calif.

Jackie Sorkin, a.k.a. Candy Queen and Co-founder of Candified, shares, "At Candified, we're not just creating candy art; we're crafting experiences that bring joy and inspire creativity for kids of all ages.. This holiday season, we're excited to share this magical journey with you."

“Amazing Amy” Kavanaugh-Mason adds, "Our mission at Candified goes beyond delightful experiences. We're committed to making joy accessible to all, which is why we're dedicating a portion of our profits this season to offset the cost of our Creation Station activities for local nonprofits serving opportunity youth in 2024. Organizations interested can email hello@itscandified.com"

Celebrate at Candified

Make celebrations unforgettable at Candified. The Creative Studio is the perfect place for a special events, from birthday parties to team building to holiday get-togethers. Discover more and review celebration packages at www.itscandified.com/celebrate. Candified is also mobile. Check out its wildly Fun Food Catering at www.itscandified.com/catering.

About Candified

Candified is an interactive retail candy wonderland, blending imagination, creative play, and candy art to create outrageous moments of joy. This season, join us in our mission to spread happiness and creativity on 2nd Street in Belmont Shore and throughout Southern California.