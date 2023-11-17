When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: November 16, 2023 FDA Publish Date: November 16, 2023 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Food & Beverages

Pet Food

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella contamination Company Name: TFP Nutrition Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Dry Dog, Dry Cat, and Catfish Food

TFP Nutrition is expanding their voluntary recall that was initiated to include all dry dog, dry cat, and catfish formulas manufactured in their Nacogdoches, Texas, facility. The recall of these production codes is being conducted due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.

Individuals handling dry pet food can become infected with Salmonella, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with surfaces exposed to this product. Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers. Children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems may be at greater risk of Salmonella infection.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have may only exhibit decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The company is working directly with retailers to remove the impacted product from the supply chain. Consumers who have purchased any of the formulas listed below with these specific date codes should immediately stop feeding the affected products to your pets and dispose of any product and packaging. TFP Nutrition apologizes for any potential issues this may have caused pet owners and their pets.

Pet owners who are unsure if the product they purchased is included in the recall may visit tfpnutrition.com/recall. Please be ready to provide the product name, product size, and manufacture date or lot code which can be found on the back of the bag. Pet owners may also reach out via phone by calling 1-866-311-1323.

The dry dog, dry cat, and catfish food recall is an expansion of an Oct. 20, 2023 limited voluntary recall that included 50-pound bags of Retriever Mini Chunk Chicken Recipe with manufacturing dates from 3277 TFP to 3278 TFP distributed in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/tfp-nutrition-initiates-voluntary-recall-50-lb-bags-retriever-all-life-stages-mini-chunk-chicken

Dry Dog Formulas (as listed in the below attached chart)

Dry Cat Formulas (as listed in the below attached chart)

Floating Catfish Formulas (as listed in the below attached chart)

The date code is printed on the back of the bag near the bottom. Please use the example graphic below and the “MFG From” column associated with your formula to see if your product is affected. The XXXXX is the timestamp when the bag was packaged.

