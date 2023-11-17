Macao Polytechnic University Organises Seminar on Artificial Intelligence and Language Science to Facilitate High-Tech Development

MACAU, November 17 - To support Macao's “1+4” strategy for moderate economic diversification, the Faculty of Languages and Translation at Macao Polytechnic University invited Wang Zhanglong, a member of the National Technical Committee for Language Standardization and Vice President of iFlytek Co., Ltd., to host an academic lecture entitled “Artificial Intelligence Technology and Its Application in Language Learning and Translation” on November 13. The lecture aimed to provide a comprehensive interpretation of the new opportunities brought about by the era of artificial intelligence in language learning and translation, as well as to offer scientific research support for Macao's high-tech industry. The event was well-attended, with nearly two hundred professionals, and teachers and students from Macao Polytechnic University present.

Zhang Yunfeng, the Acting Dean of the Faculty of Languages and Translation at Macao Polytechnic University, highlighted the significance of rapid changes in information technology and the rise of artificial intelligence for language science. He emphasized that language and translation have become a leading science, particularly in areas such as computer understanding and the generating of human languages, language processing technology, and intelligent language learning, which are currently hot topics in the international language technology field. The Faculty is dedicated to cultivating “language translation + technology” professionals and has received positive feedback from society and students.

During the lecture, Wang Zhanglong introduced the basic concepts of artificial intelligence and large-scale cognitive models, providing an in-depth analysis of their current research and application. Large-scale cognitive models play a crucial role in language teaching, learning, evaluation, and oral interpretation and written translation, and are instrumental in the advancement and development of the language and translation industry. Addressing the opportunities that large-scale cognitive models offer in practical applications, he encouraged students to embrace technology and find their place in the era of artificial intelligence. The Q&A session fostered active interaction between the audience and the speaker, covering topics such as machine-assisted interpretation prospects and the application of translation software. The enthusiastic atmosphere reached its peak with resounding applause at the end of the lecture.

Wang Zhanglong is a distinguished professional, serving as the Vice President of iFlytek, General Manager of Guangdong iFlytek Qiming Technology Development Co., Ltd., a member of the National Technical Committee for Language Standardization, Director of the National Language Promotion Base, and the person in charge of the Secretary-General unit of the Global Chinese Learning Alliance. He is actively involved in the core technology and application research of intelligent examination and language learning, participates in the formulation of application specifications and technical standards for computer-assisted Putonghua Proficiency Test, and as the project leader, undertakes the research work of national-level topics such as the “Application Research of Intelligent Voice and Artificial Intelligence Technology in Language Learning” under the 13th Five-Year Plan of the National Language Commission.

The era of artificial intelligence presents both opportunities and requirements for language and translation talents. In response, the Faculty of Languages and Translation at Macao Polytechnic University is dedicated to innovation, integrating language teaching and translation with emerging technologies, primarily artificial intelligence, with the aim to cultivate versatile language and translation talents who possess both solid language expertise and information technology capabilities.