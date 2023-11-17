International Day of Persons with Disabilities Celebrated Worldwide
Atul Bhatara Inspires Those With Disabilities
Your circumstances are not your reality. We don’t control the hand that we have been dealt with, but it is what we do with it -what you do with your circumstances and the choices you make.”QUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a global display of solidarity, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed on December 3rd, with the United Nations leading to promote inclusivity, accessibility, and empowerment for individuals with disabilities. This annual observance aims to raise awareness and mobilize support for the rights and well-being of people with disabilities across the globe.
— Atul Bhatara
This year's celebration is particularly noteworthy, as Atul Bhatara, a distinguished businessman, college graduate of St. John’s University Peter J. Tobin College of Business, entrepreneur, and speaker, will be demonstrating his commitment to the cause by actively volunteering at the United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) on United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities. His involvement is marked by a hands-on approach to fostering inclusivity and support for those facing similar challenges. His voluntary contributions not only underscore the significance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities but also serve as a tangible example of how personal experiences can drive meaningful change on a global scale.
Atul Bhatara, who immigrated to the United States from India, has become a symbol of triumph over adversity, breaking barriers and challenging societal norms. Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of 14 months old, Atul faced numerous challenges that could have easily deterred him from pursuing his dreams. Throughout his life, Atul has endured 14 surgeries, he remains mobile with crutches and a wheelchair, periodically. However, his unwavering determination and positive outlook have propelled him forward.
Atul Bhatara has made waves with Atul Skincare, a unique beauty line that seamlessly integrates his Indian heritage through the incorporation of Ayurvedic practices that he learned from his grandmother. Bhatara expresses, “l remembered all of the luscious and aromatic natural ingredients my grandmother used for skincare and put on her grandchildren’s faces to clean and moisturize them. I use these same natural ingredients in my skincare line.” Embracing the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda, Bhatara has created a skincare brand that not only focuses on enhancing external beauty but also promotes holistic well-being. Atul Skincare stands out by harnessing the power of natural ingredients rooted in Indian traditions, offering products that reflect a harmonious blend of modern science and time-tested Ayurvedic principles. By infusing his line with the richness of Indian culture, Atul not only celebrates his heritage, but also contributes to the global beauty landscape with a brand that prioritizes authenticity, sustainability, and the age-old philosophy of holistic self-care.
Atul Bhatara's story serves as a powerful testament to the potential that lies within every individual, regardless of their physical abilities. His achievements not only showcase personal triumph but also underscore the importance of creating a world where opportunities are accessible to all, regardless of disabilities. As the business landscape continues to evolve, it is imperative that disability inclusion remains a focal point in conversations about workplace diversity and equity, fostering a more compassionate and forward-thinking corporate culture.
Together, let's explore the happiness that comes from welcoming diversity. With unity and support from one another, we can all work to make this community stronger, wealthier, and wiser.
Written By: Hollie Gill, KAQ Media
