Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 11.16.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Ingrid E. Braun, of Mammoth Lakes, has been reappointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where she has served since 2020. Braun has served as a member of the State 9-1-1 Advisory Board since 2018. She has served as Sheriff-Coroner for Mono County since 2014. Braun was a Reserve Police Officer at the Mammoth Lakes Police Department from 2013 to 2014. She was a Deputy Sheriff and Retired Annuitant at the Mono County Sheriff’s Office from 2011 to 2013. Braun held several positions at the Los Angeles Police Department from 1990 to 2011, including Lieutenant, Detective Supervisor, Detective and Police Officer. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Braun is a Democrat.

Jim Cooper, of Elk Grove, has been reappointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where he has served since 2023. Cooper has served as Sacramento County Sheriff since 2022. He served as a California State Assemblymember from 2014 to 2022 and as Mayor and a Member of the City Council for the City of Elk Grove from 2000 to 2014. Cooper was a Captain at the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department from 1984 to 2014. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Cooper is a Democrat.

Nicholas Nguyen, of La Mesa, has been appointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. Nguyen has been a Police Sergeant at the San Diego Police Department since 2014, where he has served in several roles since 2005. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of California, Riverside. Nguyen is the Founder and President of the First Responder Whiskey Society, Director of the San Diego Police Officers Association, Director of the San Diego Chapter of the Gary Sinise Foundation, and a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Nguyen is a Republican.

Regina Hatcher-Crawford, of Oxnard, has been appointed to the Peace Officer Standards Accountability Advisory Board. Hatcher-Crawford was a Logistics Management Specialist for the U.S. Department of the Navy from 1983 to 2022. She is a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), where she currently serves as President of the Ventura County Branch. Hatcher-Crawford is a member of the Xi Kappa Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the Ventura County League of Women Voters. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree, Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Leadership, and Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from California Lutheran University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $350 per diem. Hatcher-Crawford is a Democrat.

Jack Glaser, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Peace Officer Standards Accountability Advisory Board. Glaser has served as a Professor at the University of California, Berkeley Goldman School of Public Policy since 2000. He was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of California, Berkeley Institute of Personality and Social Research from 1999 to 2000. Glaser was a Graduate Student Researcher at the Yale University Department of Psychology from 1993 to 1998. He was Director of Development and Finance at St. John’s Educational Thresholds Center from 1991 to 1992. Glaser was Development Coordinator for the San Francisco Education Fund from 1987 to 1990. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology from Yale University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from State University of New York at Albany. Glaser is a member of the Society for Personality and Social Psychology, Society for the Psychology Study of Social Issues, the Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management, and the Center for Policing Equity Board of Directors. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $350 per diem. Glaser is a Democrat.

Cephus “Uncle Bobby” Johnson, of San Jose, has been appointed to the Peace Officer Standards Accountability Advisory Board. Johnson has been Co-Founder of the Love Not Blood Campaign since 2014. He served as an E-5 in the U.S. Army from 1976 to 1983. Johnson is a member of the Families United For4 Justice Fathers Network. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $350 per diem. Johnson is a Democrat.

Charles Lara, of San Diego, has been appointed to the Peace Officer Standards Accountability Advisory Board. Lara has served with the San Diego Police Department since 1999, where he has been a Lieutenant since 2011. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Legal Studies and Politics from the University of California, Santa Cruz. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $350 per diem. Lara is a Democrat.

Tamika Miller, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology. Miller has been a licensed manicurist since 1998. Miller was CEO of Cuticles Nail Spa from 2006 to 2023. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Miller is a Democrat.

Tod Borges, of Elk Grove, has been reappointed to the Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology and Hearing Aid Dispensers Board, where he has served since 2019. Borges has been a Hearing Aid Dispenser at HearingLife Hearing Aid Centers since 2016. He was a Hearing Aid Dispenser at Costco from 2012 to 2015, at Zeiter Hearing Aid Center from 2010 to 2012 and at Darzell Hearing Systems from 2007 to 2010. He was a Hearing Aid Dispenser at Hearing Aid Center of Roseville from 2004 to 2007. He was a Regional Sales Manager and Practice Consultant for American Hearing Aid Associates from 2001 to 2004. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Borges is a Democrat.

Charles Sanders, of Elk Grove, has been appointed to the Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology and Hearing Aid Dispensers Board. Sanders has been a Supervisory Audiologist at the Northern California VA Health Care System since 2022. Sanders was a Doctor of Audiology at Gold Country Hearing from 2017 to 2022 and an Interim Clinic Coordinator and Instructor at California State University, Sacramento since 2006. He was a Doctor of Audiology and Owner of Whisper Hearing Center from 2003 to 2017. Sanders is a member of the American Academy of Audiology, American Speech-Language Hearing Association, and the California Academy of Audiology. Sanders earned a Doctor of Audiology degree from Salus University, a Master of Science degree in Audiology from California State University, Sacramento and a Bachelor of Science degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Sanders is a Democrat.

###