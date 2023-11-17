Submit Release
Davis Wright Tremaine LLP Recognized as California's "Go-To" Law Firm for Tech Sector Clients in Trademark and Copyright Matters

NOV. 16, 2023 – Davis Wright Tremaine LLP's leading position representing tech companies in trademark and copyright matters has been recognized by American Lawyer Media (ALM).

The firm was honored with the On The Radar Award for Trademark and Copyright at the 2023 California Legal Awards, presented by ALM's publication, The Recorder.

The On the Radar Award recognizes "go-to law firms representing tech sector clients." Winners are selected based on volume and significance of matters handled during the past year by California legal teams for leading technology companies.

Davis Wright is widely recognized as one of the top law firms in the country in the IP space. Clients for whom the firm has recently secured important victories in trademark and copyright disputes include Warby Parker, NBCUniversal, and recording artist Sam Smith.

About Davis Wright Tremaine
Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is an AmLaw 100 law firm with more than 600 lawyers representing clients based throughout the United States and around the world. Learn more at www.dwt.com.

